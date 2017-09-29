Accident with multiple injuries on South Pittsburg Mtn. Friday night

Update — 11:01pm CDT:
An accident on SR-156 on South Pittsburg Mountain on Friday night sent several college-aged students to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say the single vehicle accident involved an SUV carrying 11 college students, some of which may have been from the nearby University of the South at Sewanee, which wrecked while traveling on the mountain road.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, with several of the victims being taken by ambulance and 4 of them airlifted due to the nature of their injuries.
No fatalities were reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and the names of those involved has not been released.
