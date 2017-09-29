Amy Dennis joins Rep. Scott DesJarlais’ Winchester office as new Field Representative

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., has hired Amy Dennis, a Fourth District native with years of experience as a legal assistant, to serve as his Field Representative in Winchester.
Her area of responsibility includes Lincoln, Franklin, Warren, Moore and Marion Counties. “Amy cares about her community, has spent her career assisting her neighbors, and has the skills and understanding to deal with often confusing federal agencies,” said Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04).
“She knows the area well and will slip right into Isiah’s former role.” Isiah Robinson, the Congressman’s previous Field Representative in Winchester, departed for law school. Ms. Dennis will also be based in Winchester at 200 South Jefferson Street, Suite 311, in the federal building.
Constituents requiring assistance should call (931) 962-3180 to ask a question or schedule a meeting by appointment only.
Ms. Dennis is a graduate of Lincoln County High School and Motlow Community College in Tennessee’s Fourth District.
“I also look forward to discussing important issues and appreciate this opportunity Rep. DesJarlais has given me to serve the public.”
Rep. DesJarlais has additional field offices in Murfreesboro, Columbia, and Cleveland. More information can be found at https://desjarlais.house.gov/contact/offices.