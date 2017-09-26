Free Entrance to Point Park for National Public Lands Day Sept. 30th and other park’s events

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is waiving the entrance fee on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
During the day, ranger-guided programs lasting between 30 and 45 minutes are given at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT, beginning inside the Point Park entrance gate.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. This year’s activity is located at Chickamauga Battlefield and will focus on the walking path located at the historic Brotherton Cabin (Tour Stop 4) in Chickamauga Battlefield. Sign-up will start at 8:30 a.m. EDT in the lower parking lot of the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
“Come dressed for outdoor work and wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty. For safety reasons and due to the nature of the work, clothing should include long-sleeved shirts, long pants, work gloves and tennis shoes or work boots. Prepare for the sun with a cap, sunscreen, bug spray and plenty of water to drink,” officials said.
For more information about Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Other events around our area or nearby include:
—Booker T. Washington State Park, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Learn park history on a 2-mile walking tour of the park.
—Fort Loudon State Historic Park, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Help clear trails by pruning branches, removing privet, clearing steps/bridges of debris and/or cleaning kiosks.
—Hike at Harrison Bay State Park, 6:30–8 p.m.
Get great sunset views over Harrison Bay while removing trash along the Bay Point Loop Trail.
—Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, 2–6 p.m.
Participate in a rock skipping competition on a 3-mile hike alongside the Hiwassee River.
—Red Clay State Historic Park, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
This 1-mile-plus hike includes the Blue Hole Trail.
—Cumberland Mountain State Park, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Take a 2-mile hike along the Byrd Lake Trail.
—Trail building at Cumberland Mountain State Park, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Help construct a mountain bike trail.
—Valiant Vista Volunteers at Fall Creek Falls State Park, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Help clear some overlooks around the park’s scenic loop.
—Denny Cove trail project at South Cumberland State Park, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Join a collaborative effort by several organizations to build a trail at Denny Cove.
—Suter Falls trail work at South Cumberland State Park, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Help repair trails in the Collins Gulf/Suter Falls area.
—Bike ride at Tims Ford State Park, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.-ish
Join a ranger-guided bike ride on the park’s 6-mile paved trail.
