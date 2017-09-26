Mullins Cove resident concerned over condition of road

Some residents in one of Marion County’s more remote riverside communities say they’re concerned about the condition and safety of the main road that serves their community and wants to see improvements made.
Mullins Cove Road (also known as River Canyon Rd.) is a nearly 22-mile stretch of winding, narrow, and rural roadway that stretches from the county line with Hamilton County and Chattanooga in the east where it intersects with TN-27 (Suck Creek Road), running along and often close to the banks of the Tennessee River through the base of the Tennessee River Gorge to its terminus in the west at Griffith Highway near the Mineral Springs community between Jasper and Whitwell.
The road, which is partially gravel, can often be a bumpy ride for motorists, and most will tell you that travel should always be taken with caution to avoid some of the road hazards and potholes in addition to narrow passing from any oncoming cars; however, the nearly 45-minute-long drive affords some beautiful views of the River Gorge and the area is rich with history from the county’s earliest years.
At Monday night’s Marion County Commission meeting, one Mullins Cove resident spoke up and asked the county commission what could be done to improve the road.
Nancy Skinner told commissioners that of the nearly 22 miles of road, only about 7 miles of the road is actually paved, with most of it either fully gravel or partially gravel. In another area, the road is down to one lane after a landslide spilled rock, dirt, and debris into one of the lanes which have not been repaired or cleared. Skinner says the road is so bad that she feels it’s dangerous for the school bus which picks up and drops off Marion County students on the road each day.
After some discussion among the commission and the District 4 commissioners that represent the River Canyon and Mullins Cove area (Kenny Cookston, Seat A; Mack Reeves, Seat B; and Tommy Thompson, Seat C); the commissioners told her that she needed to talk to the county planning commission and Highway Department first to see what they say can be done.
Skinner says she already contacted the Marion County Highway Department and was told by Road Superintendent Jim Hawk that she would need to go and present her case to the county commission.
While it seems like a solution is a stalemate for now, Skinner and several other residents say they hope some solution can be reached and the county would be willing to work on repairs to the road, citing even the most basic repairs would be a great start — clearing the landslide area and adding some form of hillside stabilization to prevent further problems and future landslides in that area, along with filling-in potholes and patching some of the more rough spots that make it hazardous for residents and the school bus that have to travel the road daily.