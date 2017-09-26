Recap of Marion County Commission’s September 2017 Meeting

Here’s a recap of some of the items covered at the August 2017 meeting of the Marion County Commission, held on Monday, August 28th… Tune in Saturday mornings on KWN-TV (Charter channel 195) to watch your local city, county, and other government meetings in their entirety…
After the call to order, prayer, Pledge to the Flag, roll call, and approval of minutes from the previous meeting…
Meeting Business:
- Motion to elect Gene Hargis as commission Chariman — APPROVED.
- Motion to elect Donald Blansett as commission Vice Chairman — APPROVED.
- County Mayor David Jackson recommends that John Newton, Janet Rollins, and Jan Gilliam be appointed to the Agricultural Committee Board of Directors — APPROVED.
- At the August 2017 meeting, Commissioner Hargis brought up the subject of putting a litigation tax on criminal cases in the county. Attorney Billy Gouger says after checking into that, he’s discovered that the tax is already applied to the cases.
- Mayor Jackson asked the commission for funding for the Bass Federation Tournament, coming in May 2018. The total cost is $8,500 — with the county’s portion being $2,000. The remainder will be coming from local businesses and sponsors. Commissioner Thompson asked that it go to a roll call vote. It was APPROVED by a 10-4 vote.
- The proposal from Lofty Construction on property in Kimball was brought up… Commissioner Blansett said no action has been taken.
- Request for an easement to run sewer service line from Maximum Fitness to the Chattanooga State Kimball campus — APPROVED.
- Marion County Budget Amendments — APPROVED.
- Marion County Board of Education Budget Amendments — APPROVED.
Mayor’s Report:
- Several RFIs were received this month and packages were sent out.
- The Tennessee-American Water Company has completed the installation of a 6-inch water line on Valley View Highway between Bob Mosley Road and Morrison Springs Road in the Whitwell area. This will help get water to Prologue Corporation’s site. TAWC also installed 4 fire hyrdrants along the same route.
- Marion County has had an ARC grant for sewer service for the Prologue Corp. site since 2014-15, but there’s been trouble getting the property necessary for the sewer line. The Mayor says the best way to do this would be to go down Valley View Hwy., turning and going down Ketner Mill Road to the county road.
- The area high school’s bass tournament was this past weekend. The Monday before the tournament, the Grundy County team lost one of their members — Hunter Moreland — to cancer. At the tournament, Lenior City came in 1st place along with Nathan Powell and Wessen Moss from Whitwell High School. These young men gave their winnings to the Moreland family…along with an additional $600 and $1,200 dollars to help the family with Hunter’s final expenses.
- State Representative Rick Tillis spoke to the Commission and those in attendance.
- Mullins Cove resident Nancy Skinner asked the commission about paving and repairs to Mullins Cove/River Canyon Rd., citing safety issues for the school bus and general disrepair. She was told to speak to the planning commission and Highway Department. She says the Highway Department told her to talk to the commission. Read more on this story here…
- County Assessor of Property, Steve Lamb, asked the commission for a waiver on clerk’s fees for a piece of property that was never put into the new owner’s name some three years ago. The commission approved the waiver.