Serious crash on Hwy. 28 near Ketner’s Mill claims one life

UPDATE — 9/27/17 @ 8:53pm CDT:
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the preliminary report in an accident that took the life of a Marion County man on Wednesday afternoon near Whitwell.
According to the THP report, the two vehicles involved were traveling northbound on Hwy. 28 at approximately 1:54 PM CDT, when a 1999 Ford pickup truck was rear-ended by a 2007 Nissan passenger car near the intersection of TN-28 and Ketner’s Mill Road.
The driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old Benjamin Frost of Wildwood, Georgia, was able to come to a controlled stop and was not injured; however, the driver of the truck lost control of his truck, running off the right-hand side of the roadway where the truck overturned, ejecting and killing the driver.
The THP has identified the man as 64-year-old Walter L. Willis of Sequatchie, Tennessee. Officers say Willis was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident, which could have prevented the fatality.
No criminal charges have been filed in the incident.
Previous Story — 9/27/17 @ 4:03pm CDT:
WHITWELL, Tenn. — A serious crash on TN Highway 28 near Whitwell has claimed the life of one person on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the accident happened just before 2:00 PM CDT at the intersection of TN-28 and Ketner’s Mill Road. We have confirmed one fatality and another possible injury in the crash, but no further information has been released pending notification of the victim’s family.
THP and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash at this time. We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
