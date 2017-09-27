Sources say Bob Corker may run TN Governor in 2018

Former Chattanooga Mayor and current U.S. Senator Bob Corker may run for governor of Tennessee, sources say.
Corker, who announced this week that he does not plan to seek another six-year term in the U.S. Senate in 2018, hasn’t formally made an announcement; however, the Senator said that “important public service” was in his future.
He is the longtime close friend of outgoing Governor Bill Haslam, who is finishing up his second and final term.
A host of candidates are already in the governor’s race and if the Senator steps into the picture it could make for a very closely-watched upcoming gubernatorial race.