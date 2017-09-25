TDOT says accelerated processes to be used in replacement of bridge between I-24 and Haletown allowing bridge to stay open

With the signing of Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act into law earlier this year, Marion County is for several infrastructure projects over the next few years, but it’s another road improvement project in the county that has raised many concerns among county officials and residents alike over the potential closure of one critical link for commuters in the county.
In a story we brought you earlier, a discussion started at the May 2017 county commission meeting when Commissioner Joey Blevins brought up concerns regarding the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) potentially closing the portion of SR-156 between I-24 and Haletown for replacement of the Running Water bridge (Ladd’s bridge).
Blevins said many residents have voiced their concern over imminent closure of the bridge when it is replaced. Blevins and commissioners say concerned residents say the bridge and the road, in general, is a vital detour route for many local commuters who travel the stretch of Interstate between Marion County and Chattanooga, often using that route to detour around traffic problems on the busy I-24 route.
At the May meeting, the County Mayor and commissioners asked County Attorney, Billy Gouger, to draft a resolution to send to the state regarding the matter, which was recently given a reply by Tennessee Transportation Commissioner John C. Schroer.
In the letter to County Mayor David Jackson, Schroer says, “You will be pleased to know that the plan under development for the replacement of the SR-156 bridge over Running Water Creek does have phased construction.”
The letter states that the proposed traffic plan will maintain two-way traffic on a single lane during construction, utilizing a temporary traffic light for traffic control during the process.
“The redesign of this bridge will also utilize several Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) elements that will allow for the new bridge to be constructed in a much more expeditious manner than the normal methods we have used in the past,” Schroer said.
The process will use pre-made bridge components, simple extensions of the existing piers, abutments, and will be fitted within the existing bridge footprint which should simplify construction to minimize the length of time that traffic and people are inconvenienced.
The exact date of the bridge replacement project has not yet been announced by TDOT; however the project was first put out for bids by the state in October 2016.
