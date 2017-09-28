Two Whitwell football players expelled following hazing incident

Officials with the Marion County Board of Education have confirmed that two members of the Whitwell High School football team have been expelled pending a disciplinary hearing authority (DHA) meeting following a hazing incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon at the school’s field house.
Director of Schools, Dr. Mark.Griffith, says a freshman player was hit in the back with a belt in back area of the the locker room (dressing room) before the team’s practice on Wednesday. He says that the other two players involved in the incident are juniors.
The freshman player in the incident was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and is expected to be okay.
Officials say that WHS football coach Randall Boldin was given notice about the incident by text message on his cell phone last night; however, he was already in bed. Boldin notified Whitwell’s principal, Teena Casseday upon seeing the message Thursday morning, who in turn notified Griffith.
Dr. Griffith says the investigation is ongoing and he takes these allegations very seriously and that the school staff followed proper protocol for handling and reporting the incident.
Part of that protocol involved notifying the school’s resource officer, who under the Mandatory Reporting Law, was then required to notify the Department of Children’s Services. Under the law, any person who believes a child is being abused must immediately report it to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An incident report was also filed with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The two junior students will have a DHA hearing before school administrators on Thursday, October 5th.