Whitwell City Park hosting Chili Cook Off

September 25, 2017

The Whitwell City Park is hosting their 1st Annual Chili Cook Off, coming up on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at the park located at 15201 TN-28 in Whitwell.

Categories include with beans and without beans for the contest.

The chili must be cooked onsite, using propane, wood or electric. The cooking time will be from 11:00AM until 2:00 PM CDT. Sampling chili for the public may be cooked prior to the event, but the contest chili must be cooked onsite.

The entry fee is $10. For more information or to register, contact the Whitwell City Hall at (423)658-5151.

 

 

