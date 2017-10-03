Annual City-Wide Yard Sale is this weekend in South Pittsburg

This weekend the City of South Pittsburg is hosting their annual city-wide yard sale, with many residents throughout and around the city taking part as well as many churches, school groups, and local organizations.
Officials say the event is a great opportunity for folks to either make money on items that they no longer want or by purchasing items at great deals that they have been looking for from other members of the community.
In addition to residents and local organizations, many area businesses also get in on the action with everything from sidewalk sales to discounts for shoppers in stores. It’s definitely a great opportunity to get out and see what your local community has to offer whether it’s at a side of the road or garage sale or an area business.
If you’re not a South Pittsburg resident and want to take part, you’re always welcome to do so…just find a spot or ask a friend to join them.
It’s always a great time with lots of deals and this weekend will be a great weekend to enjoy it!