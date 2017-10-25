Around Town: Halloween Happenings and other events Oct. 26th – Nov. 30th

With Ketner’s Mill and several other area Fall Festivals now out of the way, there’s still no shortage of things to do in the Sequatchie Valley and Chattanooga area over the coming weeks. In fact, with Halloween almost here — there’s PLENTY to keep you busy just in the last days of October with some hauntingly fun events and even a chili cook-off!
While many children in our local communities will celebrate Halloween and tick-or-treating on the traditional date of October 31st (a Tuesday this year…and observed as the date for trick-or-treats by all cities in our county), many will attend upcoming festivals and trunk-or-treat events around the area over the upcoming weekend. We’ve highligthed a few of the Halloween, trunk-or-treat, and fall festival events below in orange for your convenience…
Here’s a few of those events to check out this weekend:
Oct. 27
The Jasper Public Library will hold a book sale beginning Friday, Oct. 27th through Sat., Nov. 4th with a wide variety of hardcover fiction, non-fiction, paperbacks, audio books, movies, DVDs, VHS and more on sale at bargain prices. Anyone interested in donating may do so at any time during the library’s operating hours. More information at (423)942-3369.
Oct. 28
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is going to be held off the square in Jasper on Saturday, Oct. 28th from 9am-1pm CDT with TDEC. The address for the event is 104 Academy Street. You can dispose of hazardous wastes such as drain openers, oven cleaners, paint strippers and removers, herbacides, pesticides, fertilizers, pool chemicals, empty cyliners (propane, freon, helium) and much more. NO medical or infectious waste, explosives, ammuniction, radioactive materials (including smoke detectors), latex paint or empty containers. Waste from non-household sources (businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) by appointment only. More info? Call Matt at the UT TSU Extension Office in Marion County at (423)942-2656.
Oct. 28
The Jasper Lions Club Jack-O-Lantern 5K Run and Walk takes place with registration at 7am CST and the run and walk beginning at 8am CST. More info? Visit www.jackolanternjamboree.com or contact Kristy Ramsey at (423)488-8940 for more info.
Oct. 28
The Jasper Lions Club hosts the 2nd Annual Jasper Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree on the courthouse square in Jasper, Tenn. Come out for the Trunk-or-Treat Trail with dozens of local congregations, businesses, and community members for a walk full of fun scares and sweet treats. Also enjoy over 30 free festival games for kids of all ages at Casper’s Carnival. Enjoy the timeless classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in the Purple Playhouse hosted by First Volunteer Bank with all you can eat popcorn from H&R Block. Get something good to eat with McElroy’s or Nick-A-Jack BBQ in Hungry Hollow — including funnel cakes and cotton candy! And there’s great music and shows at the Jamboree Jukebox Junction. It happens from 5:00 PM – 8:00PM on Saturday night, Oct. 28th! Visit the official website at www.jackolanternjamboree.com for more information.
Oct. 28
The Marion County Park Halloween Bash will be held from 6pm to 11pm CDT at Marion County Park, located at 9696 Highway 41, Jasper, Tenn. at Nickajack Lake. Come out for candy and fun! More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/125468091404796
Oct. 28
Jasper VFW Post 6232 Halloween Fun includes free food, candy, games and more! Saturday, Oct. 28th from 5-8pm CDT at the Post located at 102 Pine Ave. in Jasper. Sponsored by the Jasper VFW Auxilary and Primex Color & Compounding in Jasper…
Oct. 28
Haletown Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy at the firehall located at 337 Hale’s Bar Road in Guild (Haletown) beginning at 7pm CDT on Saturday, Oct. 28th.
Oct. 28
Grace Baptist Church on Suck Creek Mountain will be hosting their Fall Festival. Everyone is welcome to attend! The church will have bounce houses setup for the kids, hay rides, a cake walk, cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs and chili, and other refreshments. The church is located on Robin Dr. on Suck Creek Mountain. For more info, call James Shavers at (423)681-3801.
Oct. 28
The 1st Annual Chili Cook Off will be held at the Whitwell City Park, located at 15201 TN Hwy. 28. Categories include chili with beans or without. The chili must be cooked on-site using propane, wood, or electric. The cooking time will be from 11:00AM until 2:00PM. (Sampling chili for the public may be cooked off-site prior to the event). The entry fee is $10. For more info or to register, contact the Whitwell City Hall at (423)658-5151.
Oct. 28
Bridgeport Depot Museum 100th Anniversary Celebration takes place at the historic Bridgport, Alabama railroad depot from 9am-3pm CDT with a ceremony followed by talks from scholars on the Civil War, Native American history, impact of the railway and river on development of the region, guided tours of Civil War sites, Russell Cave, the scenic walking bridge, Tennessee River and much more including events for the kids — face painting, scavenger hunt and more. Food trucks will be on hand along with arts and crafts. More info at (256)495-4020 or at www.bridgeportdepot.com.
Email your local church, community, or civic organization event information or flyers to us at News@MarionCountyMessenger.com!
Oct. 28
Fall Festival, 12-4 pm CDT at Faith Baptist Church, 503 Betsy Pack Dr. in Jasper. They will have BBQ, hot dogs, hay rides, a cake walk, bouncy house, games with prizes and more! Everyone is welcome! More info by calling (423)718-8443 or (423)443-7625.
Oct. 28
Chickamauga’s 4th Annual Pumpkin Fest at Downtown Chickamauga. 10am – 6pm EDT. Music, vendors, food, games, inflatables and a pumpkin carving contest. The Monster Mash Block Party follows from 7-10 p.m. with a live DJ. There will also be a costume contest and Thriller Dance Off with a cash prize of $200 sponsored by Lee Miller State Farm. For more information go to the Chickamauga Pumpkin Fest Facebook page or visit www.cityofchickamauga.org or email fanci@cityofchickamauga.org
Oct. 28
Trunk or Treat community event at Abba’s House from 6-8:15 pm EDT. Features a safe and fun environment with friendly smiling faces, great costumes, lots of inflatables, door prizes, food trucks, fireworks show and sweets galore. J103 will be broadcasting live during the event. Fireworks show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Oct. 28
Fall Festival, 5-7 pm EDT at Middle Valley Baptist Church, 7901 Middle Valley Road. Games, candy, hot dogs, inflatables, face painting, hay ride and bonfire. There will be corn hole for the adults. For more information call 842-1911.
Oct. 29
Sulphur Spring’s United Methodist Church is hosting Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 29th beginning at 5:30pm CDT. They will have hot dogs, storytelling, a chili cook-off, bingo and plenty of candy! The church is located just off Griffith Highway at 329 Sulphur Rd. in Powell’s Crossroads (Whitwell, TN). More information at www.facebook.com/SulphurSpringsUMC …
Oct. 29
Kimball Church of Christ is hosting their Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29th starting at 4pm CDT. The church is located on Main Street in Kimball. More information on their Facebook event page.
Oct. 29
Whitwell Church of God is hosting their Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29th beginning at 4pm CDT… The church is located at 524 Morrison Spring Rd. in Whitwell (just off Hwy 28). More information is on their Facebook event page.
Oct. 29
Crye-Leike Real Estate Services East Brainerd office hosts “Trunk or Treat” from 1-4 p.m. Free to the public and will be held in its office parking lot at 1510 Gunbarrel Road. Benefits United Way. For more information about the event, please contact Ms. Pray at 296-1456, or email Emily.pray@crye-leike.com.
Oct. 29
First Lutheran Church in Chattanooga will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation with a hymn festival at 6 p.m. The festival celebrates the writings and musical contributions of Martin Luther. Cake and punch reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. First Lutheran Church is at 2800 McCallie Ave. For more information call 629-5990 or visit www.first4u.org.
Oct. 29
Rededication Celebration of the Apison & Cherokee Valley Monument. 2 p.m. Apison Fire Hall (11115 Park Place).
Oct. 30
Elite Fitness Trunk-or-Treat takes place on Monday, Oct. 30th beginning at 5pm CDT at Elite Fitness in Jasper. More info on their event page on Facebook.
Oct. 31 — HALLOWEEN!!!
Halloween (observed) and Trick-or-Treating across Marion County — including South Pittsburg, Jasper, Kimball, Whitwell, and Powell’s Crossroads communities, among others.
Oct. 31
Midway Baptist Church will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat on October 31st from 5-7pm CDT at the Church, located at 1216 Hamilton Ave. in South Pittsburg. They welcome everyone to attend.
Oct. 31
ShadowFest 2017 will be held at the Old South Pittsburg Hospital, 1100 Holly Ave. Come out for an evening of fun and entertainment with live music by Tyson Leamon, candy for the kids, a pumpkin carving contest, Super Fun 4 inflatables, arts and crafts, vendors, and food with CJ’s BBQ. Come out for an evening of family fun for FREE! The festival begins at 3pm… More info call 423-362-0089 or visit https://www.facebook.com/osphghosthunts/.
Oct. 31
Following ShadowFest 2017 it’s a special Halloween Overnight Ghost Hunt Event at the Old South Pittsburg Hospital. Doors open at 6:30pm, with a special showing of the movie Halloween 2 at 7:30pm. The hunt begins at 9:30pm until 9:00am the next morning. Price is $75 per person and tickets are limited. More info call 423-362-0089 or visit https://www.facebook.com/osphghosthunts/.
Nov. 2
Faith-based addiction recovery initiative training and information event will be held on Thurs., Nov. 2nd at the Dunlap Church of God at 15444 Rankin Avenue in Dunlap from 6-pm CDT. More information and free tickets at Eventbrite.
Nov. 3
The Young Professionals of Chattanooga host their 2017 Southern Soiree, 7-11 p.m. at Miller Plaza’s Waterhouse Pavilion. Live music from local band Function with a C, catering from the Bitter Alibi, and beverages from Chattanooga Brewing Company and Panoram Imports. Pictures will be by Christina Marie Photography. Tickets for the event are $35 per person for YPC members and $45 per person for non-members, and can be purchased in advance at ypchattanooga.org. The night of the event, tickets will be available at the door for $50 per person.
Nov. 4
The 7th Annual Christmas for Kids Car & Truck Show and event will take place at Kimball Park. Come out and enjoy pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Ranger T. Walker, arts and crafts, food, silent auction, 50/50 contest, door prizes, entertainment and more! The event takes place starting at 8 AM CT, judging at 12:15 PM, and awards at 3 PM. Entry fee for cars is $20. All proceeds benefit the Christmas For Kids programs in Marion County. More info at 423-837-5126, 423-228-0035. For vendor info — 423-837-2100 x. 3111. Learn more at www.carshowmusic.com
Nov. 7
Heritage House in East Brainerd hosts English Country Dance from 7-9 p.m. Free.
Nov. 9
ChaTech, the Chattanooga Technology Council, will host its annual CxO Auction, benefiting the organization’s programs and services, at 6:30 p.m. at Stratton Hall at 3146 Broad St. This annual “raising of the paddles” fundraiser allows IT vendors, professionals and others to bid on one-on-one, expertise and consultation from some of the area’s most prominent technology leaders (CxOs). The CxO receiving the highest bid is bestowed the title, “The Big Cheese.”
Nov. 9 and 11
The Hunter Museum of American Art’s Spectrum, the museum’s annual celebration and gala fundraiser. Thursday, Nov. 9, is a cocktail party, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent art auction and, new this year, an after-party with a DJ on the 24 Hour Terrace. Saturday, Nov. 11, is the black tie gala with cocktails, followed by a seated dinner and live auction on the Hunter Museum River Terrace. Tickets to the silent auction, $100 each, may be purchased now at http://www.huntermuseum.org/events/spectrum-cocktailparty. To purchase individual gala tickets for $500, a $5,000 table of 10, or to become a Spectrum sponsor, contact Aly Haugland at 752-2045.
Nov. 11
Jasper Veteran’s Day Parade 2017 — Honoring all who served — will take place beginning at 1pm CST on Saturday, Nov. 11th, 2017. ALL VETERANS are encouraged to participate. The parade route is from Betsy Pack Dr to Main Street in Jasper. Following the parade at 3pm CST, the community is invited to attend a screening of “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy” for a special presentation crom son of LAS (Lost at Sea) Lt. Cmdr. Earl Henry at the First Baptist Ministry Center, 108 W. 3rd Street in Jasper.
The Catholic Charities 360° of Hope Luncheon with special guest will be Jim Haslam, founder of Pilot Corporation. Westin Chattanooga, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. The 360° of Hope Luncheon is an all new event tailored towards business and community leaders in the Chattanooga area. Individual tickets for the event are $50 and tables of 10 are available for $500 each. 360chattanooga.eventbrite.com or by calling Catholic Charities at 826-0668.
Christmas at Jasper First — Join Jasper First Baptist Church as over 50 voices proclaim the joy, hope, peace & love that comes in knowing Christmas Is Real! Two performances: Saturday, Nov. 25th and Sunday, Nov. 26th at 6pm CST at the JFBC Ministry Center located at 108 W. 3rd Street in Jasper. This is a free event, but advance tickets are required due to limited seating. Tickets are available NOW by calling (423)942-2147.
Nov. 28
Heritage House in East Brainerd hosts English Country Dance from 7-9 p.m. Free.