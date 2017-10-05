Around Town: October 6th – November 4th

Email your local church, community, or civic organization event information or flyers to us — News@MarionCountyMessenger.com!
Oct. 6
The South Pittsburg High School Class of 1982 35th Class Reunion will be held at the American Legion Post 62 in South Pittsburg. Attendees are asked to meet the Legion at 6pm CDT, prior to the SPHS Pirates Homecoming game, and the celebration will continue at the Legion after the game until 11pm. More info by calling Julie (Cagle) Bennett at (423)718-3077.
Oct. 6-7
The 3 Sisters Music Festival will be hosted at Ross’ Landing. The FREE Bluegrass Festival is held on the banks of the Tennessee River. Friday, October 6th from 6:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT and Saturday, October 7th, from Noon – 10:00 p.m. EDT. It’s a family-friendly festival, 3 Sisters offers lots of delicious food and fantastic music, all free! More info is available at 3sistersbluegrass.com, or call 423-265-0771.
Oct. 7
The Annual South Pittsburg Community-Wide Yard Sale will take place throughout downtown South Pittsburg and surrounding communities from dawn until dusk.
Oct. 7
Lodge Manufacturing Boy Scout Troop #63 in South Pittsburg will hold their annual Pancake Breakfast at the SVEC community room from 7am – 10am CDT. Tickets are $5 in advance or $6 at the door. Come enjoy a great pancake breakfast and support BSA Troop #63!
Oct. 7
The United Methodist Women group at First United Methodist Church in Whitwell will be holding their annual craft fair on Saturday, Oct. 7th from 8am – 3pm CDT. Vendor tables are $10, with proceeds going to the Marion County Food Bank. There will be many vendors, including several local artists and well-known artist Virgina Skipper. Lunch will be available for $5 — including soup, bread, drink and dessert. Call, leave a message, or text (423)-779-6677. First UMC is located at 11625 Hwy. 28 in Whitwell.
Oct. 5-8
23rd Annual Wine Over Water benefiting Cornerstones, Inc. The main event, Wine Over Water, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, on the Walnut Street Bridge. Five-course wine dinner will be at St. John’s on Thursday, Oct. 5, and yoga brunch on Sunday, Oct. 8, with other events in between. Tickets to all events can be purchased at wineoverwater.org and range in price from $75 – $150. More information can also be found on the Wine Over Water website, Instagram, and Facebook page.
Oct. 6-8
TenGIG Inaugural E-Sports Festival. Thousands of attendees to play and stream the biggest games in esports on EPB’s blazingly fast community-wide fiber network. TenGIG is a new style of gaming festival – combining esports, innovation, music and food. Tickets priced at $99 and available now for purchase online at www.tengigfestival.com. www.facebook.com/tengigfestival/
Oct. 7-8
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga’s 28th annual Autumn Children’s Festival at the Tennessee Riverpark. Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1-5 p.m. Includes food, activities, crafts and games for all ages. This year there will be Star Wars characters, princesses, superheroes, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, hayrides, kiddie train, horse rides, carnival games with prizes, arts and crafts, as well as health, wellness, and educational programs. Admission and parking are free. Activities range from 50 cents to $3.
Oct. 8
Sokurov’s Russian Ark to screen at Heritage House. The screening is preceded by an (optional) potluck dinner with the Chattanooga Film Fellowship at 5:30 p.m., the film begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. The film is shown in the original language of Russian with English subtitles. Admission is free. Film is not rated, but is deemed suitable for children aged 14 and over according to Common Sense Media. For more information, see the Heritage House Facebook page, email kjones@chattanooga.gov, or call 423-855-9474.
Oct. 9
Dinesh D’Souza will appear in the 2017 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture Series addressing “The Moral Case for Capitalism” at noon in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall of The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Fine Arts Center. This event is sponsored by the Scott L. Probasco Jr. Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise. For more information, contact the Probasco Chair at 423-425-4118 or probasco@utc.edu.
Oct. 13-28
The Ringgold Haunted Depot, which includes a haunted house, ghost tour hayride, a hayride and bonfire, live entertainment, face painting and an inflatable bounce house, runs Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. The Depot is at 155 Depot St. in Ringgold. Ticket prices are $10 for the Haunted Depot, $7 for the ghost tour hayride, and $3 for the hayride and bonfire. (706) 935-3061 or visit www.cityofringgoldga.gov.
Oct. 13
Friday the 13th Overnight Ghost Hunt at the Old South Pittsburg Hospital, 1100 Holly Ave, from 6pm until 11am the following day. For tickets and more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/169431893612735
Oct. 13-15
The annual Outboard Drag Boat Association (ODBA) races will be held at Marion County Park and Nickajack Lake. The 2017 ODBA World Championships is sponsored by the Jasper Jaycees. Come out for the races and enjoy a day on Nickajack Lake. Testing will be held on Friday 10/13 from 1-4pm, racing begins Saturday and Sunday at 11am. More info at http://www.odbaracing.com.
Oct. 14
The Chattanooga Zoo will host its annual Banana Ball and Banana Split events with special guest Jack Hanna, at the Zoo, 301 N. Holtzclaw Ave. Banana Split is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person for zoo members and $30 per person for non-members, and are available online now. The Banana Ball event begins at 5 p.m. Banana Ball tickets are $100 per person for zoo members and $120 per person for non-members, and are available online now. The Banana Ball is a 21 and older only event. www.chattzoo.org.
Oct. 14-15
St. Elmo’s first Incline Art Crawl. The bi-annual crawl will “POP-UP” around the horse-shoe-shaped streets surrounding the lower Incline station at W40th and Old Mountain Road. Bike or park your car in paid Incline parking or free Food City lot and walk via the stairway between Mojo Burrito and Mr. T’s. For more information, contact Elizabeth Miller at horadiocafe@gmail.com or mirelcrumb@gmail.com, or text 313-3427.
Oct. 16
The Rhino is coming to The Backlot at Heritage House Arts & Civic Center at 7 p.m. Tyler Beasley, lead editor and creative at Fancy Rhino will be the speaker. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a side dish, mocktail beverage or snack to share at the food potluck. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. A Q&A will follow the presentation.
Oct. 21-22
The Ketner’s Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair will take place at Ketner’s Mill, 658 Ketner Mill Ln., Whitwell, TN. It’s two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, pet farm animals, and see blacksmiths, woodworkers, and other artisans demonstrate their craft. Admission is $7 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Hours on Saturday are 8am to 5pm CDT and on Sunday from 9am to 4:30pm CDT. More info at www.ketnersmill.org.
Oct. 21
The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is hosting a craft fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 505 S. Moore Road. Vendors are needed – cost to secure a booth is $10 and vendors will donate 10% of their proceeds to SSVdP in support of their work providing for the needy throughout the communities in Chattanooga. There will also be a Fall Festival with children’s games and inflatables, a chili cook-off, and other concessions. Vendors seeking a booth for the craft fair should contact Becky Valadie at 423-867-9491 or 423-503-1915.
Oct. 21
The final star party of the year at Cloudland Canyon State Park, 7-10 p.m. Sponsored by the staff and friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park and conducted by the Barnard Astronomical Society, the public is invited to see the wonders of the night sky through telescopes. At the starting point of the Disc Golf Course from 7-10 p.m. Astronomy programs are free to all. Usual parking fee at the park applies.If the weather is “iffy” call (941) 544-3420 after 6 p.m. that day for update or check Facebook pages.
Oct. 26
Star Line Books will host the creative endeavors of Limestone Connection from 6:30-8 p.m. Limestone Connection is the playwriting and performing duo created by Americana writers and musicians, Jason Tinney and Holly Morse-Ellington. In addition to filling the shop with music, Jason Tinney will also read from his award-winning debut novel, Ripple Meets the Deep and host a signing afterwards.
Oct. 28
The Jasper Lions Club Jack-O-Lantern 5K Run and Walk takes place with registration at 7am CST and the run and walk beginning at 8am CST. More info? Visit www.jackolanternjamboree.com or contact Kristy Ramsey at (423)488-8940 for more info.
Oct. 28
The Jasper Lions Club hosts the 2nd Annual Jasper Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree on the courthouse square in Jasper, Tenn. Come out for the Trunk-or-Treat Trail with dozens of local congregations, businesses, and community members for a walk full of fun scares and sweet treats. Also enjoy over 30 free festival games for kids of all ages at Casper’s Carnival. Enjoy the timeless classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in the Purple Playhouse hosted by First Volunteer Bank with all you can eat popcorn from H&R Block. Get something good to eat with McElroy’s or Nick-A-Jack BBQ in Hungry Hollow — including funnel cakes and cotton candy! And there’s great music and shows at the Jamboree Jukebox Junction. It happens from 5:00 PM – 8:00PM on Saturday night, Oct. 28th! Visit the official website at www.jackolanternjamboree.com for more information.
Oct. 28
The 1st Annual Chili Cook Off will be held at the Whitwell City Park, located at 15201 TN Hwy. 28. Categories include chili with beans or without. The chili must be cooked on-site using propane, wood, or electric. The cooking time will be from 11:00AM until 2:00PM. (Sampling chili for the public may be cooked off-site prior to the event). The entry fee is $10. For more info or to register, contact the Whitwell City Hall at (423)658-5151.
Oct. 28
The Marion County Park Halloween Bash will be held from 6pm to 11pm CDT at Marion County Park, located at 9696 Highway 41, Jasper, Tenn. at Nickajack Lake. Come out for candy and fun! More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/125468091404796
Oct. 28
Grace Baptist Church on Suck Creek Mountain will be hosting their Fall Festival. Everyone is welcome to attend! The church will have bounce houses setup for the kids, hay rides, a cake walk, cotton candy, popcorn, hotdogs and chili, and other refreshments. The church is located on Robin Dr. on Suck Creek Mountain. For more info, call James Shavers at (423)681-3801.
Oct. 29
First Lutheran Church in Chattanooga will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation with a hymn festival at 6 p.m. The festival celebrates the writings and musical contributions of Martin Luther. Cake and punch reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. First Lutheran Church is at 2800 McCallie Ave. For more information call 629-5990 or visit www.first4u.org.
Oct. 31
ShadowFest 2017 will be held at the Old South Pittsburg Hospital, 1100 Holly Ave. Come out for an evening of fun and entertainment with live music by Tyson Leamon, candy for the kids, a pumpkin carving contest, Super Fun 4 inflatables, arts and crafts, vendors, and food with CJ’s BBQ. Come out for an evening of family fun for FREE! The festival begins at 3pm… More info call 423-362-0089 or visit https://www.facebook.com/osphghosthunts/.
Oct. 31
Following ShadowFest 2017 it’s a special Halloween Overnight Ghost Hunt Event at the Old South Pittsburg Hospital. Doors open at 6:30pm, with a special showing of the movie Halloween 2 at 7:30pm. The hunt begins at 9:30pm until 9:00am the next morning. Price is $75 per person and tickets are limited. More info call 423-362-0089 or visit https://www.facebook.com/osphghosthunts/.
Nov. 4
The 7th Annual Christmas for Kids Car & Truck show and event will take place at Kimball Park. Come out and enjoy pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Ranger T. Walker, arts and crafts, food, silent auction, 50/50 contest, door prizes, entertainment and more! The event takes place starting at 8 AM CT, judging at 12:15 PM, and awards at 3 PM. Entry fee for cars is $20. All proceeds benefit the Christmas For Kids programs in Marion County. More info at 423-837-5126, 423-228-0035. For vendor info — 423-837-2100 x. 3111. Learn more at www.carshowmusic.com