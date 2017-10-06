Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection with shooting in South Pittsburg

The ongoing investigation into a Tuesday night shooting in South Pittsburg has resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for the suspect. Officials with the South Pittsburg Police say the department has issued a warrant for Michael A. Godsby, 44, of South
Officials with the South Pittsburg Police say the department has issued a warrant for Michael A. Godsby, 44, of South PIttsburg, who is wanted in connection with the shooting of 19-year-old Zachary K. Cantrell at a home on Birch Avenue.
Cantrell was taken to Erlanger Medical Center where he was treated for two gunshot wounds and later released with non-life-threatening injuries; however he was unable or unwilling to identify his assailant at the time of the incident. Officials say Cantrell later identified Godsby as the shooter.
No information has been given as to the cause of the incident. Cantrell and Godsby’s daughter have a child together, so the incident might have been of a domestic nature.
Police say if you see Godsby, call 9-1-1 right away. The 9-mm. semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting has not been found, so he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Godsby is described as a white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 178 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
