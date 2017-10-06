As Gulf braces for Nate, the Sequatchie Valley prepares for impacts as well

The 2017 Hurricane Season has been one of the more active seasons on record in the past few years, with the U.S. already seeing the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and just days later Irma in Florida, but now we see the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle preparing for yet another tropical system making landfall.
According to NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nate is expected to make landfall along the north central Gulf coast as a Category 1 hurricane this weekend between late Saturday night or early Sunday morning packing lots of rain and winds in up to or in excess of 70 miles per hour.
What does that mean for our area? Currently the remnants of Nate look to travel north and northeastward toward the Tennessee Valley by early next week. While we could see some showers late Saturday afternoon and evening, the most notable impacts locally should begin Sunday and last through early Monday.
Thankfully, this system will be fast moving, so flooding threats will be a bit lower; however still possible. In addition to flooding there may be some gusty winds and if we are on the eastern side of the storm (as currently forecast) there will be a threat for a brief spin-up tornado or two.
As always, stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com and our team of degreed meteorologists and trained forecasters for the latest on Nate through the weekend.