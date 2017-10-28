Body of man who ran from deputies following car chase found in River

Following up on a story we brought you first…
The body of Michael Shane Huffman, 28, of Dunlap, was found on Friday, in the Tennessee River near the area where he was last seen off River Canyon (Mullins Cove) Road in Marion County.
Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton County Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) participated in the recovery.
Huffman’s body will be sent to the Middle Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for examination while the ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Previous Story — 10/25/17:
New details have emerged following a police chase that started in Hamilton County on Tuesday and ended with two people jumping into the Tennessee River at Mullins Cove in Marion County.
A new affidavit reveals that the incident started on Suck Creek Road when a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Chevrolet Blazer for swerving and for the driver not having proper registration on the vehicle.
According to the affidavit; when the deputy approached the vehicle, it sped off, reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour along Suck Creek Road before turning onto River Canyon Road (Mullins Cove Rd.) and continuing into Marion County.
The deputy says the driver, Michael Huffman, is a Marion County resident and he suspects that he was under the influence of some substance.
The chase continued on River Canyon Road, finally leaving the road and driving into a yard and down a boat ramp. Officials say Huffman jumped out of the vehicle while his vehicle was still in motion and was almost run over by it.
The deputy got close enough to fire a tazer at him, but missed. Huffman then jumped into the river to get away. The Blazer Huffman was driving also went into the water. Two females emerged from the vehicle after it hit the water.
The other female passenger, Cierra Patterson, swam away and was swept into the river’s current. Patterson eventually swam to shore and was taken into custody.
Both women were taken to an area hospital before being taken to jail.
Huffman, however, was unable to swim to safety and was last heard yelling for help saying he couldn’t swim anymore.
Meanwhile, officials have still been unable to locate Huffman and they haven’t recovered a body or any evidence that he escaped the river’s strong currents in that area.
