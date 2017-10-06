Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn launches Senate bid

U.S. Rep. Marhsa Blackburn, who represents Tennessee’s 7th District in Congress has announced she will be entering the 2018 U.S. Senate Race in hopes to replace Sen. Bob Corker who announced last month that he would retire at the end of his current term.
Blackburn released a video on Thursday touting her conservative credentials after her time in Congress and the Tennessee legislature in addition to her support for President Trump.
Other Republicans who’ve announced they will be in the race include Andy Ogles and Larry Crim; however, that list could change between now and January 5th, 2018, the date when candidates can pick up their paperwork to run in the upcoming election. Many had originally speculated that current Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam would run for the seat, but Haslam made it clear earlier this week that he had no intentions of entering the race when his term as Governor ended.
Blackburn has long been seen as a leading contender if a U.S. Senate seat were to come open, having gained more and more recognition among her party at a national level over the past few years after speaking at three Republican National Conventions, including the one in a prime-time slot in 2016.
Blackburn, who was born in Mississippi, now lives in Brentwood, Tennessee outside of Nashville. She is married and has two children. She received a BS in Home Economics from Mississippi State University and now owns a promotion-event management company.
Blackburn was appointed by Gov. Don Sundquist to serve as the executive director of the Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission in 1995 before being elected to the State Senate in 1998. She was elected to represent Tennessee’s 7th U.S. Congressional District — receiving 40% of the vote in the Republican primary in 2002.