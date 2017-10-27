Director of Grundy Schools subpoenaed in rape case by Sheriff

Grundy County Director of Schools, Jessie Kinsey, was served a subpoena on Tuesday by Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum.
The subpoena requested records from the school system’s central office regarding hazing, abuse or sexual abuse incidents that have occurred over the past five years in the school system.
The school system has been given 30 days to respond to the subpoena.
At the most recent court hearing, the judge recused himself from hearing any of the cases citing previous involvement with some of the minor’s parents while he was still practicing law privately.
We’ve since learned that the Hon. Judge Tim Brock from Coffee County, has been selected as the juvenile judge to preside over the case.
The court date of November 15 could still be a possibility. Attorneys in the case plan to have a conference call with the Judge Brock next week to discuss the case further.
