Facts about local school buses during National School Bus Appreciation Week

Following National School Bus Safety Week last week, this week we turn our focus to those that literally do make ‘the wheels on the bus go ’round and ’round’ — the school bus staff of drivers and other personnel.
School bus drivers play an important role in the safety of our children, dedicating their time and talent to make sure students across the nation are transported safely to and from school and school activities every almost every day,
According to Marion County School’s Director of Attendance and Transportation, Mack Reeves, the Marion County Board of Education’s public school system has a total of 13 contract bus drivers who collectively own 25 buses that cover the county getting children to and from school each school day.
“Each year school bus drivers cover over 400,000 miles a year in Marion County and transport about 3,000 students in the county each day,” said Reeves.
In addition to the Marion County Board of Education, locally Sequatchie Valley Head Start also operates school buses for Head Start students across their served counties and at the centers in Jasper, Whitwell and the Hemlock and Early Head Start center in South Pittsburg.
In addition to the locations in Marion County, Sequatchie Valley Head Start also operates centers in Bledsoe, Grundy, Sequatchie and Rhea county.
Head Start trains drivers twice each year since unlike typical K-12 bus drivers, their drivers often pull double duty as the bus driver and classroom teacher, center team leader, or support staff; transporting about 130 of their 400 children to and from school each day in the five county area they serve.
At those training days their drivers must demonstrate their knowledge of bus operation and safety as well as other necessary skills and requirements to pass — including holding the necessary licenses.
Marion County Schools bus drivers must also meet requirements set forth in cooperation with the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Drivers must be able to pass a physical and random drug screenings in addition to holding proper licensure and endorsements.
As always, practice proper safety when driving near or around a school bus, school bus stops, and in school zones…and this week take time to thank a school bus driver for getting our local children (or children anywhere) to and from school safely!