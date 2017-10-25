Faith-based addiction recovery initiative training and information event coming to area November 2nd

People recover from addiction every day. Families are rebuilt. Lives are restored. But recovery rarely happens in a vacuum. It takes a community willing to stand beside the person, to support them, and to help lead them out of the darkness.
The State of Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has launched an exciting, new mission partnering with faith-based communities across the state. Together, they are building a recovery network comprised of compassionate and concerned citizens who are reaching out to those struggling with addictions and connecting them to vital substance abuse services. It’s something that your church congregation is a part of and can join in the effort.
Project Lifeline Recovery Coordinator for Region 3 South, Dave Hodges, will be hosting an event for churches and faith-based organizations in the area on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at the Dunlap Church of God at 15444 Rankin Avenue in Dunlap.
The event is open to those in Marion, Sequatchie, Bledsoe and other surrounding counties who are interested in this faith-based recovery initiative.
According to Hodges, attendees will…
- Learn about the disease of addiction and understand what recovery is and how both affect the community and how it may be affecting members of your congregation.
- Have the opportunity apply as a Certified Recovery Church OR Faith-Based Organization in the State of Tennessee.
- Receive a digital toolkit in advance that will start to provide information and resources in advance of the meeting.
- Learn about resources in the region and their own community to support their congregation and community members struggling with addiction.
- Learn about Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions and their work in the communities in Tennessee and how congregations can support coalition’s efforts to prevent substance abuse and what strategies address the impact on the region.
What does becoming a Certified Recovery Church or Faith-based organization mean?
Hodges says, as a member you will receive information, training, and resources. Most importantly you will be linked with other churches and Faith-Based organizations who may already be reaching out in different ways. You can learn from each other about what might work for your congregation or organization.
If you’re already doing these things at your church or organization, he says they still need you. In creating a recovery network that includes churches or faith-based organizations, they need examples of the great work that is already being done in the region so others might learn from your example. This will also help your ministry provide additional outreach to smaller churches and organizations may not have the capacity to provide what you have.
Also as opportunities and information are made available from the State, you will have quick access. Additionally, there may be resources in your community that you might not be aware of, so it’s a great opportunity to come and learn.
And it doesn’t mean your church has to start a recovery ministry or even host recovery meetings.
While some may decide to do that, becoming a Certified Recovery Church or Faith-Based Organization means at the very least you are willing to better understand addiction and recovery and have the ability to provide information about treatment and recovery meetings to individuals who may be struggling with addiction. At the very least you will better understand addiction and learn that treatment works and recovery is possible. Hodges says they hope you will also be willing to talk about it. In staff meetings, from the pulpit, or maybe during a Sunday school class or when someone on staff or in your congregation needs support. However, if you want to host meetings or start a recovery ministry you will now have access to information and others who are doing it.
If your church leadership is unable to attend for any reason, they welcome ambassadors or other church representatives to attend so they can gain the knowledge and hopefully start the conversation. And even if you’re not a church, church leader or other faith-based organization; they welcome anyone who feels they can gain something helpful from the event.
Tickets for the event are free and available on Eventbrite.com by clicking here.
For more information, contact Project Lifeline Recovery Coordinator David Hodges at (931)709-1161 or by email — dave@tnlifeline.com.