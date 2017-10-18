Fatal stabbing under investigation in Sequatchie County

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department say one person has died in a fatal stabbing that happened Tuesday evening.
Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says the stabbing happened about 6:15 pm CDT, just North of Dunlap. According to Sheriff’s Department officials, a male victim was stabbed by his wife, which resulted in his death.
The female suspect is now in custody at the Sequatchie County Jail.
The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for more details.