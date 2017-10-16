Grundy Co. students charged with aggravated rape appear in court

Update — 10/16/17 @ 1:03pm CDT:
The five Grundy County students charged with attempted aggravated rape appeared in court on Monday for arraignment after being placed on house arrest last week following an incident that happened on Wednesday, October 11th at Grundy County High School.
Sheriff Clint Shrum has confirmed that the students will remain on house arrest until their next court date, which will be November 15th at 9am Central Time.
The judge who oversaw the arraignment recused himself Monday, citing conflicts related to having represented some of the parents in private cases while still working as an attorney. The Admistrative Office of the Courts (AOC) will now work to find and appoint another judge to hear the case in November.
In a press conference following court, the Sheriff wanted to make it clear that the department is still investigating the incident, which they do not classify as a hazing but instead an attempted aggravated rape case.
David McGovern, Assistant District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District, was also at Monday’s press conference. He says none of the students entered a plea. Three of them appeared with private counsel, one requested time to obtain private counsel and one was appointed counsel. He also said that it is too early to tell if any of the students will be charged as adults.
Shrum says the students had met around 5 a.m. last Wednesday to work out, of which they were not supposed to be in the field house at that time nor did they have official permission to be in the field house at that time of the morning.
Following the workout session, Shrum says the victim was thrown to the ground and several students held down the victim as another assaulted the freshman football player with a dust mop’s metal handle.
Sheriff Shrum says one of the students had a phone and took video of the incident. Shrum says in the video, you can clearly hear the victim asking the them to stop.
The phone is being sent to the TBI.
At Monday’s press conference, Shrum said, “This is a tough time.. we are dealing with it as best we can.”
The Grundy County School Board is holding a specially-called meeting Monday night. According to the meeting agenda, the board will be speaking with their attorney, Mr. Chuck Cagle, along with other counsel from Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop, P.C. of Nashville.
The board will also formally announce an Oversight Committee to supervise all investigations by the Grundy County Board of Education in the matter and to insure complete transparency in the investigations.
A decision on the remainder of the 2017 GCHS Football Season is also expected to be made. The school board chose to forfeit the school’s game last Friday night against Upperman.
Previous Update — 10/12/17 @ 3:52pm CDT:
ALTAMONT, Tenn. — Following up on a previous update, what was initially considered a hazing incident at Grundy County High School on Wednesday has now resulted in attempted aggravated rape charges, in what could bring an early end to the team’s football season.
Grundy Sheriff Clint Shrum says five Grundy County High School football players have now been charged with attempted aggravated rape after an assault on a freshman player Wednesday at the school.
At a news conference Thursday, Shrum said all five of the youths, ages 15 to 17, will remain at home with ankle monitors pending a court hearing on Monday.
Shrum said it’s not yet known if any of them will be charged as adults.
Reports say the five are accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old freshman student with the metal handle of a dust mop in an incident that happened at the school’s field house on Wednesday morning.
The Sheriff says the victim was given a medical evaluation but he did not release any information on their condition.
Shrum said in the press conference that group of seven football players and the victim went to the fieldhouse around 5am CDT on Wednesday to work out before class. One of the boys was in a different room watching game tapes and another went to sleep in the coach’s office. Those two students didn’t know anything about the alleged attack.
He said the incident started as horseplay at first, then some boys held the freshman student down while the others pulled down his pants and attempted to assault him with the dust mop handle.
The Sheriff says he struggled and yelled for them to stop as one member of the group recorded the alleged attack on his cellphone.
Shrum says head football coach, Casey Tate, learned about the incident and alerted the school resource officer, who in turn called Shrum about 1pm CDT Wednesday.
Officials say Tate has been suspended while the investigation continues.
School officials were not present at the news conference and Grundy County Schools Superintendent Jessie Kinsey has not respond to a request for comment by the media following the conference on Thursday.
Previous Story:
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — A hazing incident that happened at Grundy County High School is now under investigation by multiple agencies in the county.
Officials say the alleged incident happened at Grundy County High School’s football field house on Wednesday morning.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum spent the afternoon on Wednesday interviewing students, teachers and parents in order to determine what happened. He says criminal charges could result from the incident.
The incident was also reported to the the Department of Children’s Services and the district attorney’s office for review.
In addition, Grundy School Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says that the students involved will be punished according to the school system’s handbook
