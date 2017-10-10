Grundy Sheriff identifies body found last week near Altamont

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has identified the skeletal remains of a body found near in a remote area of the last week, and has now launched a death investigation.
The remains were found on October 6, in a wooded area of Altamont.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says the body has been identified as 35-year-old Dylan Winton from Tracy City, who was reported missing in March of 2017.
The Sheriff says an official cause of death has not been determined, however he confirms that Winton was shot multiple times.
