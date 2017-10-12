Hazing incident under investigation at Grundy Co. High School

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — A hazing incident that happened at Grundy County High School is now under investigation by multiple agencies in the county.
Officials say the alleged incident happened at Grundy County High School’s football field house on Wednesday morning.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum spent the afternoon on Wednesday interviewing students, teachers and parents in order to determine what happened. He says criminal charges could result from the incident.
The incident was also reported to the the Department of Children’s Services and the district attorney’s office for review.
In addition, Grundy School Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says that the students involved will be punished according to the school system’s handbook
We will continue to follow this developing story. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest information.