Henagar, AL man arrested for throwing person out of moving vehicle

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — A Henagar, Alabama man was arrested last week after authorities say he threw a person from his moving vehicle.
According to officials with the Scottsboro Police Department, the incident happened last Thursday just before 6pm CDT in the 3600 block of Highway 79. Witnesses who saw the incident happen called 911 and police responded.
After arriving on the scene, officers were able to talk to the victim and learned that the offender was 39-year-old Jeffery Ray Clardy of Henagar.
Scottsboro Police Detectives along with the Henagar Police Department and DeKalb County, AL Sheriff’s Office located Clardy at residence in Henagar where he was arrested a short time later.
Clardy has been charged with Attempted Murder and is currently being held in the Jackson Co., AL Jail.
No bond has been set for Clardy at this time.