Historic Dunlap home near Courthouse Square damaged by weekend fire

A historic house in Dunlap was severely damaged by fire over the weekend.

The historic old “Mansfield House,” which stood at the corner of Spring Street and Cherry Street in Dunlap was severely damaged in the Saturday afternoon blaze.The house was unoccupied at the time.

According to Dunlap Fire Chief Norman Hatfield, an estimated 25 percent of the structure was destroyed, and 50 percent was damaged by smoke and water.

Two firefighters — one from Pikeville and one from Dunlap — suffered heat exhaustion and were treated by EMTs at the scene.



Reports say the blaze began accidentally when a man working on the remodel of the structure started a fire to burn some debris on the property and sparks leaped to an outbuilding igniting it. From there the fire spread to the house. Because the utilities were turned off to the building, he found there was no water available and by the time the fire department arrived the two buildings were well-involved.

“The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 1:37 pm CDT and responded at 1:44 pm CDT,” Chief Hatfield said.

“Additional units assisted from Southend Volunteer Fire Department, Pikeville, Soddy-Daisy, and Walden’s Ridge, as well as a Rehab Unit from Hamilton County that supplied water and food to firefighters.”

Hatfield said homeowner Randy Allen did have a permit for the fire.

The house, located at 23 Spring St., is part of the original Town of Dunlap. The original structure was built in the 1890’s, but has been added onto several times over the years.

Chief Hatfield said the multiple walls and multiple ceilings made extinguishing the fire more complicated.

