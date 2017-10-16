Jasper man seeking sex with a minor via social media arrested in Bledsoe County

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jasper, Tenn. man has been arrested in Bledsoe County after Sheriff’s Department officials say he tried to setup a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl through a social media website.
In a release from the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, officials say 52-year-old Anthony Pippin had made arrangements via the internet to meet up with the girl, however as it turned out that girl was actually a Bledsoe County detective who stepped-in after Pippin made inappropriate advances online.
Authorities say that Pippin had initially contacted the mother of the actual girl about some items he had for sale on a social media page. He then asked if he was instead talking to the daughter. After a few short conversations thinking he was corresponding with the minor, it was apparent that Pippin had intentions of forming an inappropriate relationship with the minor. He reportedly wanted to meet to engage in sexual contact and criminal drug activities. That’s when the mother reached out to the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.
That’s when the mother reached out to the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department who then posed as the minor online and gave Pippin a false address.
When Pippen arrived at the scene, instead of the girl, he was met by Sgt. Hodge and two other officers who informed him that he had instead been corresponding with them through Facebook Messenger instead of the minor.
The BCSD says Pippin had no comment other than “Yes sir I understand.” Pippin was taken into custody and is awaiting a bond at the Bledsoe County Sheriff Department.
The Bledsoe County Sheriff Department warns all parents to monitor the activities of their children on social media. Just an example how easy it is for suspects to lure in unsuspecting minors and follow through with the intent of sexual assault or worse.