Man dressed as pirate arrested in Dunlap for aggravated arrest and burglary over the weekend

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A man now faces charges of resisting arrest and aggravated burglary after being arrested in Dunlap over the weekend.
Police say 28-year-old Brian Zielinski had been wondering around the town over the summer dressed in a pirate costume, in what appears to be an imitation of the Captian Jack Sparrow from Disney’s popular “Pirates of the Carribean” movies franchise.
According to authorities, he’d been living with friends in Dunlap until this weekend when they kicked him out of their home after they say Zielinski was “acting crazy.”
After telling him he needed to leave, he refused and that’s when they called the police for assistance.
When police arrived on the scene, Zielinski ran from them and crawled back into the residence through a downstairs window and became combative with the officers.
Police say they had to taze the man in order to make the arrest and take him to jail.
Officials with the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department says Zielinksi was originally from California had been in living in Chattanooga prior to winding up in Dunlap.