Marion County included in upcoming Oral Rabies Vaccine “air drops” to help prevent the spread of rabies in the state

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will be distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits in portions of east and southcentral Tennessee over the coming weeks to vaccinate raccoons and help further prevent the spread of rabies in the state.
Marion County is included in the list of counties that will receive the ORV air drops. Other nearby counties include:
- Grundy
- Hamilton
- Sequatchie
- Bradley
The drops will also take place in Bradley, Carter, Cocke, Franklin, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Residents in those counties will see low-flying fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft distributing the rabies vaccines. This year’s ORV bait drops began on September 25th and will continue until October 25th.
ORV baits are small white plastic packets that are coated in fishmeal crumbles and placed in suitable raccoon habitat.
Officials say that ORV baits should be left alone whenever possible; however, if found where children or pets play, they should be moved into a fencerow, woodlot, ditch or other raccoon habitat with a gloved hand. Damaged baits should be bagged and disposed of in the trash.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says you should be sure to wash hands thoroughly after skin contact with any ORV bait.
ORV baits are not harmful to your pets, although eating too many may cause vomiting or diarrhea. Do not risk getting bitten by taking bait away from your pet. Instead, confine your pet and check and remove any additional bait found in the area. If your pet does eat a bait, you should avoid your pet’s saliva for 24 hours and wash any skin that may have been licked.
If you have additional questions about ORV or find ORV bait please call 866-487-3297 for additional information.