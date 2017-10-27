Marion Schools host Resource Fair for families and students with disabilities on Nov. 14th in Jasper

Marion County Schools will hold a Resource Fair Tuesday, November 14th, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm CST, at the Marion County High School Cafeteria. Marion County High School is located at 160 Ridley Drive, Jasper, Tennessee. The fair is designed for families and students with disabilities.
Sally Lund, Transition Coordinator for Marion County Schools, encourages the community to attend to gather information about services available in our community.
“We live in a great place where community support and resources are abundant. Agencies that provide services for individuals with disabilities of all ages will be available to give information and answer questions. Information on health, independent living, employment, recreation, post-secondary training and other opportunities will be available,” said Lund.
Some of the agencies participating in the Resource Fair include: Chattanooga Stated Disabilities Support Services, STARS, Blue Care, Vocational Rehabilitation, Tennessee School for the Blind, The Speech and Hearing Center, SETHRA, Sequatchie Valley Headstart, Partnership for Family and Children Services, Dept. of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Benefits to Work, TennCare Kids, HUGS, TEIS and Job Corps.
They invite you to mark your calendar for November 14th, 2017. For more information please contact Sally Lund at slassiter@mctns.net or call the Marion County Schools Central Office at (423)942-3434.