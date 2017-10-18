Polaris ACE ROV recalled due to fire hazard

Polaris, a major manufacturer in ATV, ROV, and other off-road and 4×4 recreational vehicles has announced a recall on on of their products over concerns of fire and burn hazards.
The recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris Ace 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs).
Company officials say the recall will affect about 6,300 of the recreational off-highway vehicles. The ROV being recalled has a single seat and were sold in several colors nationwide since 2014 for about $7,500.
They say the exhaust header pipe can crack and release gases into the engine compartment, which bring about the fure and burn hazard concerns. The company has received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Polaris officials say that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact them to schedule a free repair. Polaris is also contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris Industries Inc., is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.