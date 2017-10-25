Potential EPA Funding Cuts Could Cost Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bipartisan criticism over the Trump administration’s ideas for the Environmental Protection Agency has forced several crucial committee hearings to be postponed this week.
President Donald Trump has proposed a 30 percent cut to the EPA’s budget, steeper cuts than any other agency.
It’s prompting former EPA administrators to voice their concerns, including the impact cuts would have on state and local budgets, according to Heather McTeer-Toney, a former regional administrator for EPA’s Southeast Region.
“They are overburdening the cities and towns and local communities that have depended, relied upon and come to know as security that we have worked so hard for and have ensured through our budgets,” she states.
McTeer-Toney was in charge of the largest EPA region in the country, covering eight states and a quarter of the nation’s population.
Other opponents of the cuts are concerned about the impact on air and water quality and also public health as standards are reduced and funding eliminated.
Environmental groups warn that the EPA under Scott Pruitt is appointing industry lobbyists to loosen regulations on air and water pollution.
Elgie Holstein, senior director for strategic planning at the Environmental Defense Fund, says by replacing scientists with politicians and cutting the budget, the Trump EPA poses a threat to public health.
“If enacted, the cuts would reverse decades of progress cleaning up pollution including toxic substances that foul our drinking water, our air and our soil,” he points out. “We will see higher cancer rates. We will see more asthma attacks. We will see more heart attacks and stroke.”
McTeer-Toney says much is at stake as the administration rolls back regulations in the name of expanding business and trimming the budget.
“It puts us back in a position where we’re saying we’re putting people, children, babies, expectant mothers in a place where they are physically going to be harmed because people are not protecting them and because they cannot depend upon their federal government,” she stresses.
McTeer-Toney served during the latter half of the Obama administration.
A number of other EPA administrators, including former EPA chief Gina McCarthy, also have spoken out in opposition to Trump’s proposed cuts and recent actions under Pruitt.
Reported by: Stephanie Carson Tennessee News Service