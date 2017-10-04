Shooting in South Pittsburg on Tuesday night leave police looking for suspect

Police in South Pittsburg have confirmed that one person was shot on Tuesday night after in an incident that’s still under investigation.
According to police Chief Ryan Meeks, the department responded to a call on Tuesday night after 10pm CDT, at a residence in the 200 block of Birch Avenue.
When officers arrived they found the victim, Zachary K. Cantrell, lying in the grass with one bullet wound to his back and one to his left hand.
He was taken to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police are now looking for a person of interest in the shooting, who they have identified as Michael A. Godsby.
Authorities ask that if you have any information on Godsby’s whereabouts or other information that could assist officers with this case, to please call the South Pittsburg Police Department at 423-837-5003 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 423-942-2525.
The investigation in the shooting is ongoing. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest updates.