Shop-Rite in Jasper is officially closing for business

JASPER, Tenn. — Many have wondered recently the fate of the Shop-Rite grocery store on US-41 in Jasper near the Cedar Grove community.

Regular customers of the store have noticed that store shelves have been slow to be re-stocked over the last year and rumors of the store closing have been circulating for some time following the location’s parent company filing bankruptcy.

Those who have been in question now know the answer…yes, the store location is officially closing.

American Consumers, Inc., based in Rossville, Georgia; who owned the Jasper store, declared bankruptcy earlier this year, and several of the locations they owned have since been sold to new third party owners.

The new third party owners which planned to purchase and operate the Jasper store have reportedly failed to reach a lease agreement with the property owners from whom the building in Jasper is leased.

While no official closing date has been announced, we anticipate it to happen no later than October 16th — a date which is mentioned in American Consumers, Inc.’s bankruptcy court filings — if the store is not indeed closed for good at the close of their business day on Thursday.

Officials with the new ownership and also American Consumers, Inc. have been unavailable for comment to the news media; however it’s understood that all store property will be removed from the building by the end of October.

American Consumers, Inc., which also owned store locations in Dayton, Tennessee; Stevenson, Alabama; Chickamauga, Lafayette, Chatsworth Tunnel Hill and Ringgold, Georgia in addition to the Jasper store.

The Ringgold location was closed in June as part of their bankruptcy filing.

The Stevenson location, which was purchased by new third party owners in the bankruptcy settlement, is reportedly changing that location to a Foodland branded store at a later date, but is reportedly to remain open.

Prior to being purchased by American Consumers, Inc., the store operated as Hale’s Foodland and was locally-owned by the Hale family of Jasper for many years prior to selling the family-owned store.

Related

Comments on Facebook

comments