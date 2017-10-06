Skeletal remains found in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — MarionCountyMessenger.com has learned that the skeletal remains of a body have been found in a remote area of Grundy County.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered near Altamont.
The body has not been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Officials say an anthropology team has been called to excavate the scene, and the remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
This is a developing story, depend on MarionCountyMessenger.com to bring you the latest.