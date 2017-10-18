South Pittsburg City Commission votes to reject plan to use U.S. Army Corps for flood prevention

At South Pittsburg’s City Commission meeting for October, which was held on Tuesday, Oct. 10th, Mayor Virgil Holder addressed the Commission and those in attendance regarding the proposal received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposal to help prevent flooding in the city.
South Pittsburg has suffered two damaging floods since 2013. The first coming as a flash flood event in July 2013 which caused widespread damage throughout downtown, adjacent neighborhoods, and Richard City. The second coming as rain soaked the area on Christmas Day in 2015, which soon prompted city leaders to form a Flood Task Force including local, state, and federal experts to help with prevention and mitigation.
At the meeting, Mayor Holder said that at first, the Corps’ were talking about design work and layout out plans for prevention that would cost the city $100,000 up front, which he acknowledged was a lot of money, but continued by saying he didn’t think the city could afford another flood.
The Mayor said the Corps’ proposal, however, was for much more, which included an account being established with the initial installment of $615,000 so the organization could draw from the account money as needed to study the city’s flooding problems and come to a solution.
He continued by saying that if more money was required, more money would need to be added to the account within 10 days of being notified.
Vice Mayor Paul Don King pointed out that the initial installment amount they requested was representative of about a quarter of the South Pittsburg’s entire budget. Holder acknowledged King’s comment and continued by saying the city could not in any way afford those costs, also considering they would be responsible for 35-percent of the total construction costs as well.
City leaders knew that the price for flood prevention and mitigation would be high. Officials with the Plan Formulation section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Nashville had cautioned them earlier this year when talks with them began that a solution would be an expensive undertaking. Some estimates for a flood mitigation plan were estimated as high as $25 million
Following this, the board turned over a unanimous vote to reject continuing with the U.S. Army Corps plan, which ends their involvement with the city in an effort to prevent flooding.
The Mayor and other city leaders have decided to contact a private engineering firm instead, to see what can be done using the town’s own resources along with other assistance to help with the issue.
Holder said it will still cost money and the city will still need to borrow money because it’s expensive, but is optimistic that they can also save more money going this route.