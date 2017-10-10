South Pittsburg leaders vote to demote Police Chief

Coming just months after being promoted to Chief of Police in South Pittsburg, city leaders voted Tuesday night to demote Chief Ryan Meeks to the rank of sergeant, a position listed as vacant on the city’s website.
The demotion comes, presumably following a situation that happened over the weekend involving an arrest by another officer that’s under investigation by the TBI for police brutality.
Meeks, who had served as a lieutenant for the department for a time, became the interim chief following the termination of Robert “Bobby” Simpson in January, before officially being sworn-in as chief in March.
The commission appointed Lieutenant Brenda Roth to serve as interim police chief until the position is filled.