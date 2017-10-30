South Pittsburg police officer under investigation for sexual assault after incident over the weekend

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating allegations of sexual assault by an officer with the South Pittsburg Police Department which allegedly occurred over the weekend.
12th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Taylor has confirmed that investigation is ongoing. Taylor says the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is the lead in the investigation.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says he was notified of the incident on Friday night and sent a detective to the local hospital along with notifying the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).The Sheriff referred all other questions to the TBI.
We reached out via email to TBI spokesman Josh DeVine for further comment on an investigation by the agency. “We have no information or confirmation to provide, as the District Attorney General has not requested we open an investigation,” he said.
Officials say the officer was on duty on Friday when the sexual assault allegation was made; however, details are still scarce in the incident.
What we have learned is that it involved a part-time officer and a female (now considered the victim) was at some point taken from a Halloween party to her home by police while intoxicated. It’s then alleged that a different or second officer came to her home at a later time Friday night, and she got into the back of the patrol car. From there, it’s alleged that this officer then took her into a local government building or possibly buildings before returning her home.
It was after the female was brought home when she was reportedly taken to Parkridge West Hospital by a family member and that’s when the allegations were made that the second officer sexually assaulted her.
District Attorney Taylor says that the investigation is still in the early stages and he has no plans to release any information or details on the name soon. He also says they do not plan to announce any arrests in the case anytime soon.
While the D.A. hasn’t identified anyone, we’ve learned that the officer accused in the incident was a part-time officer (one of two currently working for the department). The accused officer has been a reserve officer for the department for the past three years or so and working part-time for the past four months.
All of this comes with a very bad timing for the South Pittsburg Police Department. This latest incident is now just weeks after former chief Ryan Meeks was demoted by city leaders due to “low morale” with leaders naming officer Brenda Roth as the department’s Acting Chief. Prior to that, the department was subject to a TBI investigation regarding an officer allegedly kicking a suspect in the head while handcuffed during an arrest.
South Pittsburg’s Police Department employees 8 full-time officers and was down to only 2 part-time officers following one leaving the department and the other being on leave following the police brutality incident that’s under investigation from earlier this month.
Sheriff Burnett said he’s willing to help the department patrol since they are down officers; however, the request for help has not yet been made. He says that his department will treat this investigation no different than any other and his detectives will be thorough.
We’ll continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available. Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for more.