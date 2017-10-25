Suspect arrested last week in connection with Oct. 3rd shooting in South Pittsburg

The man who had been on the run from police following a shooting earlier in October in South Pittsburg was arrested last week, after being on the run since the incident happened on October 3rd.
44-year-old Michael A. Godsby of South Pittsburg allegedly fired shots that sent 19-year-old Zachary K. Cantrell of South Pittsburg to the hospital with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds — one in the back and once in left hand — from a 9mm semi-automatic pistol after an apparent altercation at a residence in the 200 block of Birch Avenue.
While at first Cantrell would not identify who shot him, that all changed after he was taken to the hospital where he soon identified Godsby as the shooter.
Police were unable to find Godsby following the incident, soon issuing a warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting. It’s reported that the victim fathered a child with Godsby’s daughter and was formerly in a relationship with the girl.
Since the night of the shooting, as police searched to find Godsby and his whereabouts, the war of words by Cantrell began on social media, as he posted several statuses on Facebook (one using profanity) declaring his well-being.
While the cause of the initial incident is unknown, one can assume it’s of a domestic nature and was quickly escalated on the night of the shooting.
Godsby was arrested on the night of Thursday, October 19th and booked in the Marion County Jail on multple charges, including criminal attempt to commit first degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, felony reckless endangerment, and violation of probation.