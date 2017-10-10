TBI investigating case of police brutality in South Pittsburg

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a case of police brutality that happened over the weekend in South Pittsburg.
According to reports, the incident involves the South Pittsburg Police Department and an officer has been accused of kicking a man in the face during a weekend arrest.
One of the officers involved has been identified by city officials as Josh Chance. They say Chance hurt the man’s leg and has caused him to need surgery.
The victim in the incident, Gary King, was arrested on several charges including reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He remained in custody at the Marion County Jail for several days following his arrest.
King says the incident happened early Saturday morning when he woke up to lasers being shined through his window. He says after his dogs started barking, he went outside with a gun and fired shots to scare off any trespassers.
King believes his neighbors called the police after hearing gunfire.
King says officers arrived shortly after. On his home surveillance video, you can see an officer throw him to the ground and appear to kick him in the head.
City Administrator, Gene Vess, says Chance has been placed on administrative leave until the TBI investigation is complete.
