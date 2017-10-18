TN National Guard Soldiers returned home Saturday from year-long deployment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 120 soldiers with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 230 Signal Company returned home to Tennessee after a year-long deployment overseas.
The soldiers provided information technology (IT) support, fiber-optic connections, and network support for U.S. troops throughout the Middle East including Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
In an interview with Fox 13 News in Memphis, Army Spc. Maceo Ali explained how great of an experience it was to help out in the Middle East.
“It was a great experience for me to improve my professional skills and to work outside of an environment that I am not normally used to,” Ali said.
Many of the soldiers who returned home are now looking forward to catching up with their families after being away for so long. Army Sgt. James Collier said he’s missed his daughters so much.
“My daughters have grown up so much since I’ve been gone and I can’t wait to get back into a new routine with them and my wife,” Collier said.