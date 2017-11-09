9-1-1 Issues cause misdirection of calls around the state

Multiple 9-1-1 centers are experiencing call misroutes across Tennessee.
The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reports that multiple 9-1-1 Centers across the state are experiencing 9-1-1 calls being misrouted to other 9-1-1 centers in the state.
Centers affected are Marion County, Bradley County, Bristol PD, Hamilton County, Hawkins County 911, Jefferson County, Knox County, Maury County, McMinn County, Mountain Central E911 Center, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Sullivan County and Washington County.
AT&T is working on the problem.
Until the problem is resolved, in the case of an emergency Marion County citizens can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 423-942-2525 instead of 9-1-1.
In Hamilton County they say to call 423-622-0022 instead of 9-1-1.
The following is a list of all public safety, non-emergency numbers in Hamilton County:
Chattanooga: 423-698-2525
Hamilton County: 423-622-0022
Collegedale: 423-396-3133
East Ridge: 423-622-1725
Red Bank: 423-877-2481
Signal Mountain: 423-886-2123
Soddy Daisy: 423-332-3577
Lookout Mountain: 423-821-3151