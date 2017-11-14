Christmas Parades and Holiday Events for the Marion County Area 2017

-9

It’s that time of the year when we start feeling the holiday spirit and try to find ways to enjoy the Christmas Season with our friends, neighbors, family and loved ones. Here’s a list of some upcoming Christmas Parades and other events around the area for you to enjoy this 2017 season…

Friday, November 17



Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights Grand Opening Night (Lookout Mtn): From 6-9pm EST www.seerockcity.com for more information. The annual Garden of Lights is open nightly (exluding Christmas Eve) through January 6th, 2018.

Saturday, November 18



East Ridge Christmas Parade (East Ridge, TN): From 6:30pm EST

Sunday, November 19



Thanksgiving Market w/Chattanooga Market (First Tennessee Pavilion; Chattanooga): 11am-4pm EST

Saturday, November 25



“Small Business Saturday on the Square” event held on Jasper Courthouse Square (Jasper, TN): Event to begin at 1pm CST (More info)

(Jasper, TN): Event to begin at 1pm CST (More info) Christmas at Jasper First Baptist — “Christmas Is Real!” : Free event; ticket requried — 6pm CST

: Free event; ticket requried — 6pm CST “Small Business Saturda:y at the Rustic Vine (Whitwell, TN): 9am-1pm CST with vendors from the following companies: Piphany, Younique, Perfectly Posh, Paparazzi Jewelry, DotDotSmile, and Wooden and Burlap by Angela and Brianna Morrison. Katie Layne will be taking Christmas pictures, and local church youth groups will be having bake sales as a fundraiser. This is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping. All vendors will have product on hand for you to take home that day. ( More info

Saturday, November 26



Christmas at Jasper First Baptist — “Christmas Is Real!”: Free event; ticket requried — 6pm CST

Friday, December 1

Winter Bazaar at Whitwell Senior Living (Valley View): Event takes place from 5:30-8:30pm CST, with Pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus by Tracy Cagle (digital download available)… Also shopping for Christmas — including homemade sweets from B’s Sweets on Signal Mtn., Younique (Laura Green), Plunder Jewelry (Ashley & Danielle Austin), Simply Inspiring Designs clothing and Lipsence (Tracie Crowe), Pampered Chef (Michelle Smith), Christmas Decor (Jan Coffelt), Gold Canyon Candles, Hand Carved Wood items by Shane Vick, Nu Skin products with Natalie Ritchie and Heather Rathburn, Norwex (Jessica Long), Wood Decor (Haley Bishop), Perfectly Posh (Mary Ann Baker), Matilda Jane… (More info)

Event takes place from 5:30-8:30pm CST, with Pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus by Tracy Cagle (digital download available)… Also shopping for Christmas — including homemade sweets from B’s Sweets on Signal Mtn., Younique (Laura Green), Plunder Jewelry (Ashley & Danielle Austin), Simply Inspiring Designs clothing and Lipsence (Tracie Crowe), Pampered Chef (Michelle Smith), Christmas Decor (Jan Coffelt), Gold Canyon Candles, Hand Carved Wood items by Shane Vick, Nu Skin products with Natalie Ritchie and Heather Rathburn, Norwex (Jessica Long), Wood Decor (Haley Bishop), Perfectly Posh (Mary Ann Baker), Matilda Jane… (More info) Jasper Christmas Tree Lighting (Courthouse Square): 6:00pm CST

(Courthouse Square): 6:00pm CST Lafayette Christmas Parade (LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6pm EST

(LaFayette, GA): Begins at 6pm EST Ringgold Down Home Christmas Parade (Ringgold, GA): Begins at 6pm EST

Saturday, December 2

South Pittsburg Annual Christmas Parade (South Pittsburg, TN): Begins at 11am CST

(South Pittsburg, TN): Begins at 11am CST Bridgeport, AL Annual Christmas Parade (Bridgeport, AL): Begins at 11:30am CST (lineup at 11am)

(Bridgeport, AL): Begins at 11:30am CST (lineup at 11am) Jasper Annual Christmas Parade “A Magical Christmas” (Jasper, TN): Begins at 6pm CST

(Jasper, TN): Begins at 6pm CST Red Bank Christmas Parade & Festival (Red Bank, TN): From 4-8pm CST

(Red Bank, TN): From 4-8pm CST MainStreet Cleveland’s Annual Christmas Parade (Cleveland, TN) 6pm EST

(Cleveland, TN) 6pm EST MAINX24 Southside Holiday Parade (Chattanooga, TN): Begins at 10am EST

Sunday, December 3

Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade (Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2pm EST

(Soddy Daisy, TN): Begins at 2pm EST The Spirit of Christmas Parade (Ooltewah-Collegedale, TN): Begins at 3pm EST.



Wednesday, December 5 – Friday December 9



Live Nativity at Kimball Baptist Church (Kimball, TN): From 6-8pm CST

Thursday, December 8



“Miracle on 34th Street” at Princess Theatre (South Pittsburg, TN): From 7pm CST

Saturday, December 9

Whitwell Christmas Parade (Whitwell, TN): 4pm CST (lineup begins at 3pm)

(Whitwell, TN): 4pm CST (lineup begins at 3pm) Whitwell Caroling at the Park and Lighting of the Tree (Whitwell, TN): following parade at City Park

(Whitwell, TN): following parade at City Park Dunlap Annual Christmas Parade (Dunlap, TN): Begins at 4:30pm CST (lineup at 3:30pm CST)

(Dunlap, TN): Begins at 4:30pm CST (lineup at 3:30pm CST) Monteagle “Disney Christmas” Parade (Monteagle, TN): Begins at 4:30pm CST — more info

(Monteagle, TN): Begins at 4:30pm CST — more info Tracy City Christmas Parade “Once Upon A Christmas” (Tracy City, TN): Begins at 6pm (line-up 5pm)

(Tracy City, TN): Begins at 6pm (line-up 5pm) Christmas In The Streets / Music Melodies Parade (Chickamauga, GA):10am-8pm; Parade @ 6:30pm EST.

(Chickamauga, GA):10am-8pm; Parade @ 6:30pm EST. Jingle Bell Square (Scottsboro, AL): From 9am-9pm CST (More Info)

(Scottsboro, AL): From 9am-9pm CST (More Info) Christmas in the Streets (Chickamauga, GA): Begins at 10am EST

(Chickamauga, GA): Begins at 10am EST Lookout Valley Christmas Parade (Lookout Valley, TN)

(Lookout Valley, TN) Dade Co. Christmas With Santa 5K (Trenton, GA): Begins at 9am EST from Ingle’s — more info

(Trenton, GA): Begins at 9am EST from Ingle’s — more info Dade Co. Christmas Parade (Trenton, GA): Begins at 6m EST on the Square

(Trenton, GA): Begins at 6m EST on the Square Christmas at the Post (Fort Oglethorpe, GA): Begins at 4-9pm EST — more info

Friday, December 15



“Christmas Village” singing and activities at Tower Bank Stage (South Pittsburg, TN)

Saturday, December 16

Stevenson, AL Annual Christmas Parade (Stevenson, AL): Begins 5pm CST (line-up begins at 4pm)

(Stevenson, AL): Begins 5pm CST (line-up begins at 4pm) Stevenson, AL “Lighting of the Park” — follows parade at 6pm CST…

“Christmas Village” singing and activities at Tower Bank Stage (South Pittsburg, TN)

(South Pittsburg, TN) Richard City Baptist Church Concert at Princess Theatre (South Pittsburg, TN)

Sunday, December 17

Holly Avenue UMC Christmas Cantata (South Pittsburg, TN): 10:30am CST

… O T H E R H O L I D A Y E V E N T S …

Rock City’s “Enchanted Garden of Lights” runs through January 21st, Hours vary by date (closed Christmas Eve). More info at http://www.seerockcity.com/events/entry/enchanted-garden-of-lights

runs through January 21st, Hours vary by date (closed Christmas Eve). More info at http://www.seerockcity.com/events/entry/enchanted-garden-of-lights I Ice On the Landing at the Choo Choo Gardens… Ice skating fun returns through January 21st, Hours vary by day. Open select hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve (Including a late skate NY Eve Party), and New Year’s Day — more at www.iceonthelanding.com.

Ice skating fun returns through January 21st, Hours vary by day. Open select hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve (Including a late skate NY Eve Party), and New Year’s Day — more at www.iceonthelanding.com. Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s North Pole Limited Adventures run on select dates through Dec. 30th. Real trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole. Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments, storytelling, and occasional sing-a-longs. As the train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside. Once the train pulls into the “North Pole”, a special guest boards for a visit. Evening trains depart at 5:30pm and 7:30pm EST. Earlier trips on Saturdays have been added departing at 11:30, 1:30 & 3:30pm EST. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/north-pole-limited

Adventures run on select dates through Dec. 30th. Real trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole. Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments, storytelling, and occasional sing-a-longs. As the train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside. Once the train pulls into the “North Pole”, a special guest boards for a visit. Evening trains depart at 5:30pm and 7:30pm EST. Earlier trips on Saturdays have been added departing at 11:30, 1:30 & 3:30pm EST. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/north-pole-limited Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Hiwassee Holiday Train — All aboard for a Hiwassee Holiday Adventure! For the second time, “Santa Trains” will operate along the beautiful Hiwassee River from Delano to Reliance. First, parking for this trip will take place at Hiwassee River RR (9406 U.S. Highway 411) in Delano, TN rather than the Etowah Depot. Upon departure, riders will enjoy light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. When the train arrives at the turn back location in Reliance, Santa will board and walk through the train greeting children during the return trip. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/santas-hiwassee-holiday-train

— All aboard for a Hiwassee Holiday Adventure! For the second time, “Santa Trains” will operate along the beautiful Hiwassee River from Delano to Reliance. First, parking for this trip will take place at Hiwassee River RR (9406 U.S. Highway 411) in Delano, TN rather than the Etowah Depot. Upon departure, riders will enjoy light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. When the train arrives at the turn back location in Reliance, Santa will board and walk through the train greeting children during the return trip. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/santas-hiwassee-holiday-train Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s The Summerville Santa Special: All aboard for a Georgia holiday adventure: The Summerville Santa Special Train Ride! Trains depart from the festively-decorated, historic Summerville Depot for a one-hour and 15-minute ride to Trion and return. Along the way, riders will be treated to light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. As the train pulls into Trion, Santa Claus will climb aboard and walk through the train greeting children during the return ride to Summerville. Tickets are $18 for everyone age 2 & up (plus nominal handling fee.) More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/summerville-santa-special

All aboard for a Georgia holiday adventure: The Summerville Santa Special Train Ride! Trains depart from the festively-decorated, historic Summerville Depot for a one-hour and 15-minute ride to Trion and return. Along the way, riders will be treated to light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. As the train pulls into Trion, Santa Claus will climb aboard and walk through the train greeting children during the return ride to Summerville. Tickets are $18 for everyone age 2 & up (plus nominal handling fee.) More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/summerville-santa-special Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Night Caps with St. Nick: Guests will board our first-class, round-end observation car for a journey to the North Pole at TVRM’s Grand Junction Station. Along the way, attendants will serve beverages and dessert plates while costumed storytellers and entertainers read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” sing carols and entertain passengers during the trip. Upon arriving at the North Pole, St. Nicholas (the original Santa) will board the train. St. Nicholas will visit with guests and talk about Christmas past until the train returns to Grand Junction Station. Tickets include: two drink tickets (applicable to alcoholic beverages only), dessert plate, and souveneir mug. Ticket price is $65 per person for this adults-only excursion. Persons under 21 years of age are not permitted. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/nightcaps-with-st-nick

Guests will board our first-class, round-end observation car for a journey to the North Pole at TVRM’s Grand Junction Station. Along the way, attendants will serve beverages and dessert plates while costumed storytellers and entertainers read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” sing carols and entertain passengers during the trip. Upon arriving at the North Pole, St. Nicholas (the original Santa) will board the train. St. Nicholas will visit with guests and talk about Christmas past until the train returns to Grand Junction Station. Tickets include: two drink tickets (applicable to alcoholic beverages only), dessert plate, and souveneir mug. Ticket price is $65 per person for this adults-only excursion. Persons under 21 years of age are not permitted. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/nightcaps-with-st-nick Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Christmas Dinner Train: Enjoy a four-course dining experience on board a restored 1924 dining car while traveling leisurely through portions of Chattanooga on the Railroad Museum’s Christmas Special Dinner Train. Dates include November 25th, Dec. 1st – 3rd, 8th, 9th, 16th. 17th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th. This unique opportunity allows patrons to enjoy not only a railroad excursion trip but also fine dining en route while the train travels along the rails. Passengers are encouraged to choose their entrée as tickets are ordered. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/christmas-special-dinner-train

Enjoy a four-course dining experience on board a restored 1924 dining car while traveling leisurely through portions of Chattanooga on the Railroad Museum’s Christmas Special Dinner Train. Dates include November 25th, Dec. 1st – 3rd, 8th, 9th, 16th. 17th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th. This unique opportunity allows patrons to enjoy not only a railroad excursion trip but also fine dining en route while the train travels along the rails. Passengers are encouraged to choose their entrée as tickets are ordered. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/christmas-special-dinner-train Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train: Trips include a three-course dining experience usually on board a restored 1924 dining car. Excursion trains will depart from Chattanooga’s Grand Junction Station in the evening, traveling at a leisurely pace through portions of urban East Chattanooga before reversing direction and returning to Grand Junction. (Departure times is 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) The travel time is just right for the complete meal in a vintage dining car. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/new-years-eve-dinner-train

Trips include a three-course dining experience usually on board a restored 1924 dining car. Excursion trains will depart from Chattanooga’s Grand Junction Station in the evening, traveling at a leisurely pace through portions of urban East Chattanooga before reversing direction and returning to Grand Junction. (Departure times is 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) The travel time is just right for the complete meal in a vintage dining car. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/new-years-eve-dinner-train Ruby Falls Christmas Underground runs Dec. 1st – 17th Thursdays through Sundays and Dec/ 19th-23rd daily from 12pm-8pm EST. Enjoy a magical holiday adventure for the whole family! Visit the Ruby Falls gem mines and discover Joystone, a rare gemstone that helps spread the spirit of Christmas! An adventure to see Santa leads to an ice cave where you will watch gemstone miners play, catch a view of the Northern Lights and journey through the Sugar Plum Fairy Village. Help Santa and his miners search for Joystone and experience the celebration of this special holiday! More info now at http://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/ruby-falls-christmas-underground/

runs Dec. 1st – 17th Thursdays through Sundays and Dec/ 19th-23rd daily from 12pm-8pm EST. Enjoy a magical holiday adventure for the whole family! Visit the Ruby Falls gem mines and discover Joystone, a rare gemstone that helps spread the spirit of Christmas! An adventure to see Santa leads to an ice cave where you will watch gemstone miners play, catch a view of the Northern Lights and journey through the Sugar Plum Fairy Village. Help Santa and his miners search for Joystone and experience the celebration of this special holiday! More info now at http://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/ruby-falls-christmas-underground/ Creative Discovery Museum’s Kid’s Only Holiday Shoppe dates are open beginning November 18th from 1pm-3pm and on most Saturday and Sundays (and also Black Friday, Nov. 24th) through December 23rd. Designed to introduce a child not only to the concept of budget, but to the joy of putting a gift that will be a surprise, the Shoppe allows children to pick out reasonably priced items, pay for the items, and with just a little bit of help, wrapping the gifts. Your child emerges from the shop with a gift ready to put under the tree. More info at http://cdmfun.org/kids-only-holiday-shoppe

dates are open beginning November 18th from 1pm-3pm and on most Saturday and Sundays (and also Black Friday, Nov. 24th) through December 23rd. Designed to introduce a child not only to the concept of budget, but to the joy of putting a gift that will be a surprise, the Shoppe allows children to pick out reasonably priced items, pay for the items, and with just a little bit of help, wrapping the gifts. Your child emerges from the shop with a gift ready to put under the tree. More info at http://cdmfun.org/kids-only-holiday-shoppe The Tennessee Aquarium’s “Holidays Under the Peaks” brings the wonders of nature and some of the greatest gifts to share with family and friends. This year, the Aquarium is offering nearly a dozen fun ways to make special memories with the ones you love. During Holidays Under the Peaks, guests of all ages will be delighted by new holiday programs, SCUBA Claus sightings and more – offered FREE with admission , throughout both Aquarium buildings. Also…”Caroling with the Fishes” takes place December 3rd from 6:00-8:30pm EST. Relax and enjoy the holiday season surrounded by the world’s most fascinating creatures. It all begins November 17th! More at www.tennesseeaquarium.com.

brings the wonders of nature and some of the greatest gifts to share with family and friends. This year, the Aquarium is offering nearly a dozen fun ways to make special memories with the ones you love. During Holidays Under the Peaks, guests of all ages will be delighted by new holiday programs, SCUBA Claus sightings and more – offered FREE with admission throughout both Aquarium buildings. Also…”Caroling with the Fishes” takes place December 3rd from 6:00-8:30pm EST. Relax and enjoy the holiday season surrounded by the world’s most fascinating creatures. It all begins November 17th! More at www.tennesseeaquarium.com. The IMAX Theater presents PJ’s & Polar Express 3D on Dec. 16th and 17th, join them for … All aboard! For a trip to the North Pole! Dress in your favorite pajamas and enjoy a special 3D screening of the The Polar Express 3D For the first time ever, this classic holiday film will be shown at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater in the new IMAX with Laser format! This is your chance to meet a special character, sip hot cocoa and enjoy muffins before the movie. Fun for the entire family and all who truly believe! http://www.tnaqua.org/imax/the-polar-express

on Dec. 16th and 17th, join them for … All aboard! For a trip to the North Pole! Dress in your favorite pajamas and enjoy a special 3D screening of the The Polar Express 3D For the first time ever, this classic holiday film will be shown at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater in the new IMAX with Laser format! This is your chance to meet a special character, sip hot cocoa and enjoy muffins before the movie. Fun for the entire family and all who truly believe! http://www.tnaqua.org/imax/the-polar-express Chattanooga Zoo’s Holiday Lights ; Dec. 1st-3rd, 8th-10th, and 15th-17th… 5:30-8:00pm EST. Come experience the Chattanooga Zoo decorated in twinkling lights and enjoy games and crafts. Guests will get a chance to have their picture taken with Santa and watch the Zoo animals open their Christmas presents. New this year for Holiday Lights guests will get to see two live reindeer who are visiting the Zoo for the first 12 days of December! More info at www.chattzoo.org.

; Dec. 1st-3rd, 8th-10th, and 15th-17th… 5:30-8:00pm EST. Come experience the Chattanooga Zoo decorated in twinkling lights and enjoy games and crafts. Guests will get a chance to have their picture taken with Santa and watch the Zoo animals open their Christmas presents. New this year for Holiday Lights guests will get to see two live reindeer who are visiting the Zoo for the first 12 days of December! More info at www.chattzoo.org. The Chattanooga Market’s special Holiday Market ; weekends in December through Sunday, December 17th… 10am-5pm Saturdays and 11am-5pm Sundays…Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center, the Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December offering unique gifts and festive preparations – everything you’ll need for the holiday season! Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch. Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition with festive daily entertainment for the whole family: the Chattanooga Girls Choir, Sweet Georgia Sound and several other acoustical performers capture the holiday spirit. Don’t miss good ‘ole Santa Claus from 11-2pm for a free photo opportunity each Saturday and Sunday. Hot cocoa, warm lunch and spirits are also available to make the shopping occasion a special one. Admission is FREE. More at www.chattanoogamarket.com.

; weekends in December through Sunday, December 17th… 10am-5pm Saturdays and 11am-5pm Sundays…Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center, the Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December offering unique gifts and festive preparations – everything you’ll need for the holiday season! Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch. Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition with festive daily entertainment for the whole family: the Chattanooga Girls Choir, Sweet Georgia Sound and several other acoustical performers capture the holiday spirit. Don’t miss good ‘ole Santa Claus from 11-2pm for a free photo opportunity each Saturday and Sunday. Hot cocoa, warm lunch and spirits are also available to make the shopping occasion a special one. Admission is FREE. More at www.chattanoogamarket.com. The Nutcracker by Chattanooga Ballet and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Orchestra…. December 9th from 2pm and 7:30pm EST and and December 10th at 28pm EST.. Chattanooga Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s magical classic holiday ballet fully staged with music by the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra. Held at the Tivoli Theater. More info at http://chattanoogaballet.net/

If you have an upcoming event that’s not listed here, please email the info — including time, date, ticketing information (if necessary) and location and contact info to us — Editor@MarionCountyMessenger.com

