Grundy school board member arrested in connection with Monday’s school lock-down

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Following up on a story we brought you early on Monday regarding a lock down that affected the entire Grundy County school system following an alleged gun on campus threat; officials now say a member of the Grundy school board there has been arrested in connection with that incident.
Sheriff Clint Shrum says school board member Amanda “Kasey” Anderson was arrested over a text message that led to a soft lockdown on Monday morning.
The details of the text message have not been released.
The Sheriff says Anderson is charged with false reports as a result of the incident.
This isn’t the first time Anderson has been in trouble with local authorities this year. She was arrested for a false reports charge in addition to several others including public intoxication, indecent exposure and resisting arrest back in June of this year.
Anderson was recently sued for defamation by two members of the Grundy County School Board; Robert Foster, the former chairman of the Grundy County School Board and Jessie Kinsey, the Director of the Grundy County Schools.
No statement was immediately available from officials with Grundy County Schools or from other board members regarding her present status or future tenure on the school board.
