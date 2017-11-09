Honoring All Who Served: Jasper Veteran’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11th

The Jasper Veteran’s Day Parade will be taking place this year on Veteran’s Day — Saturday, November 11th, 2017, beginning at 1:00 PM CST in Jasper.
The parade, which is presented by the Town of Jasper with the Jasper VFW Post #6362 and Auxiliary, is now in its fifth year and has seen continued growth since it first began.
The parade route will be along Betsy Pack Drive to Main Street — originating from the Warrior Drive near the old Jasper Elementary and Marion County High Schools — following the route used for the Town’s annual Christmas Parade.
Organizers of the Veteran’s Day Parade say many local civic groups, clubs, organizations, and local officials will be taking part in the parade this year including the local Boy Scouts, Jasper Troop 5 and Cub Scout Pack 3005, along with local bands, classic cars, patriotic floats and much more while treating spectators to a patriotic celebration of those who have served to protect our country.
In addition, organizers also ask that all Veterans who are able to participate or attend this year’s parade.
Five Marion County men — Aulton Newell Phillips (Jasper), Clifford Cecil Owensby (South Pittsburg), Thomas Hardin Jordan (South Pittsburg), Andrew Jackson Holloway and Ralph Harris Holloway (both of Powell’s Crossroads) — were all lost on the USS Indianapolis back in 1945 and will be posthumously honored as the Grand Marshals of this year’s parade with an honorary presentation following it.
For those unfamiliar with the USS Indianapolis, it was flag ship for the 5th fleet of the US Navy and was active in carrying parts of America’s top secret “Manhattan Project” — the atomic bomb during the pre-invasion of Okinawa.
The Indy, which had already been struck and heavily-damaged…killing nine crew and injuring 26 others in March of 1945 by a Japanese kamikaze plane…was again attacked around midnight on July 30, 1945 after being hit by torpedoes from a Japanese submarine, causing extensive damage and led to the ship sinking just minutes later.
Even as men scrambled to escape and abandon ship, 300 still went down with the Indy and nearly 1,000 others were severely injured, floating in the shark-infested waters of the Philippine Sea, where those who did survive jad to wait for days and days before being rescued.
Those five Marion County men all perished in the incident or thereafter while waiting for rescue following that tragic event.
Following the parade, a special presentation from the son of LAS (Lost at Sea) Lt. Cmdr. Earl Henry will be given at the Jasper First Baptist Church Ministry Center, along with a viewing of the newly-released documentary, “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy” — where last crew members and their families share gripping stories of the Indy.
Jasper First Baptist Church’s Ministry Center is located at 108 W. 3rd Street — just behind Phillips Furniture. Seating will be limited and on a first come, first serve basis
Participants in the parade will begin lining-up near the old Jasper Elementary School and the Marion County Health Department about an hour prior to the parade start time.