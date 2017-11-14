Jasper City Meeting Recap for November 2017

Here’s a recap of the Jasper City Meeting held for November 2017… You can watch the replay of this meeting and several other area city and county meetings Saturday mornings on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion County…
Meeting called to order…
Called to Order… after prayer, pledge to the flag, roll call and approval of October meeting minutes…
Meeting Business:
- 2nd and final reading of Budget Amendment Ordinance #381 — APPROVED
- Jasper will hold it’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 6:00pm CST.
- Jasper Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 6:00pm CST. The Grand Marshall for the parade this year is Bobby Brad Carter.
- Wayne Jordan, a member of the Jasper Police Department, has resigned his position and is taking the Chief of Police position with the South Pittsburg Police Department, which leaves a vacancy. The board was asked to advertise for a replacement. — APPROVED.
- Don Collins has stepped-down from the Planning Commission due to health reasons. The board was asked to approve Kevin Merrell to take his place. — APPROVED.
- Reports for the Library, Parks, Animal Control, Street and Sanitation, Fire and Police were given.
General Business:
- TDOT has rejected the bids for the sidewalks in Jasper for the third time. The project will now have to be re-bid. Rejection and Rebid — APPROVED.
- Saturday, November 25, 2017 will be “Small Business Day” in Jasper, as the city holds it’s first “Small Business Day” event on the Courthouse Square. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM CST. Jasper City Hall will have all the information small business owners, vendors, and those interested in participating need.
Adjourned
Water Board Meeting:
- Called to Order
- Approval of October meeting minutes.
- Adjustments — APPROVED.
- Water Report given…
- Sewer Report given…
Adjourned
—
Contributed Report By: Shelia Kennedy