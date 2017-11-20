Jasper hosts “Fill the Fire Truck” event to support local food bank and other agencies

JASPER, Tenn. — Cash Express in Jasper is hosting a “Fill the Fire Truck” event to help gather new or gently-used toys, coats, and clothing for those in need ahead of the holiday season. In addition, they will also be collecting non-perishable food items that will help stock the shelves of the Marion County Food Bank.
These donations will be going to the food bank and the local police agencies in the county that help make the annual Christmas possible in Marion County each year. Local fire departments, police departments, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with a host of many others that have made the Christmas For Kids fundraiser a success for many years. This event is just one more that will help with that effort in addition to bringing some fun for those who volunteer their time or donate.
While there, you can enjoy hot dogs, chips, and drinks and they will also be selling stockings that will be hung on the wall at the Cash Express office while benefitting this great cause.
The event is scheduled for Friday, December 1st, from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM CST at the Cash Express location at 3397 Main Street in Jasper.
For more information, you can contact Cash Express at (423) 942-5538.