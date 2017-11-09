License plates promoting Children’s Hospital at Erlanger now available

You can now show your support and help Children’s Hospital at Erlanger with a new specialty license plate available for Tennessee drivers.
With your purchase of the license plate promoting Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, a portion of the money will go directly to Erlanger to help fund the needs of the hospital.
Marion County Clerk Dwight Minter’s office says the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger pre-assigned plates that were pre-ordered by vehicle registrants have arrived and are available for pickup at the Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex during their operating hours.
They say that general issue plates (plates you can purchase without pre-ordering at the office when registering or renewing) have not been shipped by the state; however, they anticipate those to arrive within the next few weeks.
Officials at the Clerk’s office say that when applying, the current tag must be surrendered and additional costs due will be based on the remaining period left in the current registration not to exceed $29.
The annual State renewal costs after the first issuance is $65. Children’s Hospital at Erlanger will receive $35 of the annual cost.