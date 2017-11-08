Local McDonald’s restaurants offering free meals to Veterans, Active Military and Uniformed First Responders on Veteran’s Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McDonald’s restaurants in the Chattanooga area will be offering a free meal to those who have served and continue to serve and protect us on Veteran’s Day this year.
Officials with local restaurants say the meal will be available all day on November 11th, 2017 and those who wish to receive their meal must show their military ID or be in uniform to receive the offer.
