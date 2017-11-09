Marion County Democratic Party meeting scheduled for November 30th in Jasper

JASPER, Tenn. — Chair, Katie Tillman, of the Marion County Democratic Party announces there will be a meeting of the Executive Committee on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 6:30pm CST, at the county commission building located at 5520 US-41 in Jasper.
Tillman says everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the governance and direction of the affairs of the Marion County Democratic Party set forth by the Executive Committee.
MCDP Secretary, Desiree Decker, reminds executive committee members unfamiliar with the bylaws and Roberts rules of order that they can familiarize themselves with those items at http://tndp.org/county-parties/
The Marion County Democratic Party can be contacted at P.O. Box 661, Jasper, Tennessee 37347, or by email — mariontndem@gmail.com.